'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Update 1.35: Gun Modifications, Bug Fixers, Patch Notes, and How to Download

The latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" patch notes are here, and gamers can now download the update through their PC and gaming consoles.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" 1.35 Patch Notes

According to BRGeeks, players of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" can now download the 33 GB of patch notes starting Tuesday, as it brings more balance into the FPS game. The update includes the following:

Sykov pistol hip spread fire rate has been increased for the Sorokin automatic barrel.

The Akimbo Perk has been nerfed with five percent reduced movement speed.

There is an 80-round drum attachment nerf, reducing five percent movement speed. ADS movement speed has also been reduced by seven percent.

There is also a 25 percent reduction damage for players who will use Sykov Pistol with the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the 80-round drum attachments in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare."

The Sniper scopes bug has been fixed so it will not display any glint.

The bug that causes different types of weapons to not have intended effects has been addressed.

Bug fixes for the Bullseye Reticle have also been impemented. The said bugs cause frame rate issues or the disappearance of UI elements.

The issue that cause players unable to equip Armor Plates when getting Killstreaks or Field Upgrades in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has also been resolved.

The Containment Protocol missiles will no longer land on the Play Area and have their sound effects volume reduced.

Developers also fixed a bug that causes Loadout Drops to block movement and projectiles after the crate collapses.

The Gas Circle will no longer move entirely outside the Play Area in the KingSlayer Trios.

The Swatt Master Blueprint can now correctly display the Electric Dismemberment icon.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" Update 1.35: How to Download

Gaming Debates, on the other hand, shared that the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" Update 1.35 can now be downloaded through an APK free version for the PC. Following these easy steps will guide players on how to download the game.

Download all the parts in the download link here.

Right Click on the download "part1.rar" and click on "Extract here." All the other parts will automatically be extracted.

Installing a Winrar could be of use to make the game work properly.

Right-click on the extracted file and click "Extract here" again.

Also, players can open ISO with software called "UltraISO." After which, click on the "Mount to virtual drive" icon that is the third bar on top of the UltraISO to mount it. After that, go to the virtual drive to open it.

Once the installation is over, right-click on the file called "Setup.exe" and right-click again to open "Run as administrator" to start the setup process.

Once the installation is done, open the folder named "Prophet" and copy all the files there and move it to the game's files where the "Setup.exe" is found. Then, click to "Replace" if the pop-up notif appears.

After that, right-click on the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" game icon and click on "Run as administrator" to start the game.

