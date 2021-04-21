'The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners' Aftershocks DLC: Release Date on Oculus Quest, Trailer, New Missions and More

Skydance Interactive recently released a trailer for its VR horror game "The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners." In the trailer for the "Aftershocks" DLC in Oculus Quest, viewers are taken through the ruined city of New Orleans.

"The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners" Aftershocks DLC

The "The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners" Aftershocks DLC will be available on May 20 for the Oculus Quest VR system, as Road to VR reported. In the new DLC, players are assigned to take the heaps of stored weapons, food, and supplies in the center of New Orleans called the Reserve. However, getting the supplies will not be easy as players will try to navigate into a warzone from two factions.

The new Aftershock DLC will also feature unique storylines for the horror game, as the supply lines from the rumored Reserve have been found scattered all around New Orleans and got everyone running rampant to get them. With that, players will also have to get the supply cache for themselves, which includes sneaking behind enemy lines and defending themselves from a swarm of Walkers.

Read Also: How VR Technology is Transforming the Automotive Industry

The trailer was revealed during the Oculus Gaming Showcase on Wednesday, during which other game titles coming to VR headset were also unveiled.

"The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners" Previous DLCs

Shacknews noted the "The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners" Aftershocks DLC is the latest addition to the game. It follows the "Meatgrinder" update that added a Story Mode, as well as removed the game's difficulty to allow players to enjoy the game's graphics and storyline.

The previous update also featured an arcade mode where players needed to face vast waves of Walkers and craft make-shift weapons along the way.

Other Games Announced at the Oculus Gaming Showcase

During the Oculus Gaming Showcase, the company announced more game titles coming to their VR headset. Press Start reported that "Resident Evil 4," "Assassin's Creed," and "Splinter Cell" will be coming to the Oculus Quest, but the company has more game title offerings for its players.

A new "Pistol Whip: Smoke and Thunder" campaign will be released to tell the story of two sistersin the Wild West. "The Concierge DLC" will be a new update for the game that includes customization for its players that will be added during the Winter of 2021.

A VR version of "Resident Evil 4" will also be heading to the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset as an exclusive game for this year. The game's storyline will be the same as its 2005 version but will now be an FPS game, while the weapons and mechanics have been reengineered as physical objects that players can pick up and interact with.

Furthermore, some of the upcoming VR games for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headset are "Lone Echo," "Star Wars Pinball VR," "Wraith The Oblivion: Afterlife," 'After The Fall," "Carve Snowboarding," and more.

Related Article: After The Mandalorian, More Hollywood VR Movies Could Be in The Works: Here's Why