'Alien: Isolation' Free Download and Survival Tips: When and How to Get the Game for Free on Epic Games

One of the greatest games in the horror genre, "Alien: Isolation," will be free to download on Epic Games.

With the horror game giveaway, players will go back into the shoes of Amanda Ripley and her quest to escape out of the Nostromo spaceship from the grips of the Xenomorph.

How and Where to Download "Alien: Isolation"

Players will get to discover the true meaning of fear as Epic Games offers "Alien: Isolation" for free from April 22 to April 29 on its game store. There are also new titles that Epic Games are releasing on Thursday for players to download, such as "Deponia: The Complete Journey," Ken Follett's "The Pillars of the Earth," and "The First Tree."

According to HITC, "Alien: Isolation" has been compared to other games from the horror genre, such as "Resident Evil 7," Amnesia Dark Descent," and "Outlast." While there are similarities, the Alien horror game has a different feel to it because the Xenomorph stalks its players in the closed area of the spaceship.

Now, many have been wondering if "Alien: Isolation" has a co-op mechanic--and the answer is no. However, the game developers did plan to integrate a multiplayer mode for the horror genre, but it was soon scrapped from its final release.

According to the game's Lead UI Art and Design Jon Mckellan, the game's multiplayer concept was rejected because players will no longer feel outnumbered, and the essence of "Isolation" will be for nothing. Mckellan added that if the game has two or three humans facing up against one Alien, the game's dynamics will change. It will no longer be about survivability, as Gamewatcher reported.

Mckellan added that "Alien: Isolation" is very much a single-player game, but they had ideas on incorporating a multiplayer platform for the horror game. But in the end, the focus was always that single-player experience.

"Alien: Isolation" Survival Tips

With "Alien: Isolation" coming, new players will be curious enough to try it out. With that said, players will need all the help that they can get. VG24/7 got players covered as they have the complete walkthroughs of every stage in the game for players who would want to try out this horror survival game.

"Alien: Isolation" takes its inspiration from the first "Alien' film from 1979 directed by Ridley Scott. Please take note that in this game, players cannot shoot the Xenomorph away from them. All players will have to hide and predict the Alien's movements by using a motion tracker, but the device will not always be reliable as it will not view the Xenomorph's location when it moves. The only way to survive in this game is by using distractions and brainpower.

Also, the Xenomorph will not be the only threat, as AI robots and humans will try to kill the player's character in the game. The ominous feeling of being stalked will always be present in the game, and nowhere is safe.

