Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 Updated For Surface Go and Surface Pro: Specs, Features, Price and More

Microsoft recently announced that it will release a new smart pen for the Surface Go and Surface Pro tablets called the Microsoft Classroom Pen 2. This Stylus pen will be sold for a considerably lower price for students and schools as the company advocates digital writing.

Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 Sold to Students

According to The Verge, the Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 offer will be exclusive for the education sector starting on April 27. The Microsoft stylus will be sold in packs of 20 for $399.80 ($19.99 per pen), including batteries and replacement pen tips.

Microsoft introduced its Classroom Pen in 2019 and was sold for $39.99 per model. Users can also write with the stylus pen on any tablet in the market that supports MPP features. But now, the pen will be an exclusive Stylus for its Surface Go and Surface Pro tablets.

The Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 offer is a part of the company's efforts to challenge other tech giants in support of learning through gadgets in the education sector. Google was the first major company that challenged this norm to provide affordable devices for students in its Chromebook. However, Microsoft has stepped up, too, and improved digital learning by releasing its upgraded Classroom Pen 2.

In a Microsoft blog post, the company stated that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has left educators to adapt to new ways of teaching (Zoom calls, Skype, and other media that promote video interactions). However, Microsoft believes that making digital inking as an alternative for a new teaching method can improve the students' way of learning.

That is why the company has revamped its Classroom Pen for students to use in their daily school activities and lessons. The company's goal is to improve productivity and creativity through digital inking for students during this new age of remote and hybrid learning.

Microsoft also expressed their belief that incorporating digital writing can save millions of paper and printing materials used for educational purposes. By transitioning into the Microsoft Surface devices, schools worldwide can make a massive difference by handing every student and teacher the tablet.

Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 Features

SlashGear reported that Microsoft has taken the Classroom Pen 2 into new heights. First off, the pen has an improved design with a new grey color hue, longer pen height compared to the previous one, and a new pen slot that students can attach onto the Surface's protective case or tying the tether loop string through the pen for a secure lock to avoid losing it.

The device also has two new barrel buttons on the side that students can assign functionality with for erasing or writing. The pen's tips are also replaceable, in which users can attach different pen strokes to write into the tablet. Plus the new design has now an easy gip feature that reduces finger strain from excessive writing.

