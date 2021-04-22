'Warhammer' Mobile Game Coming to Android, iOS: Release Date, Price and How to Download

Adding to its PC and console versions, Bulwark Studios has turned "Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus" into a mobile game.

"Warhammer 40,000" Coming to iOS and Android - How to Download and Price

Android Police reported that "Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus" is now available on iOS and Android devices after its April 22 release. However, it is not free and players will be charged with an $11.99 price tag. This turned-based strategy game will be for iOS and Android tablet devices, but players can still download the game with their mobile devices if their phone meets the required specs to play the game.

The game will include the Heretek DLC, which adds five extra missions centered on fighting the Dark Mechanicus. All the PC and console buttons will be replaced with touch screen functionality. Players can download the game through the App Store or Google Play Store according to their respective devices.

Detected Bugs for the "Warhammer 40,000" Mobile Game

According to 148Apps, fans of the "Warhammer 40,000" series might want to wait for the game developers to patch things up, as the publication has detected some lagging issues in the mobile game. In the iOS version, the game was seen turning into a frozen state where players cannot access the controls and the mechanics. Tapping the screen will also not solve the problem.

The publication noted that the "Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus" mobile is not so excellent in the auto-saving area, which is an essential feature for any game. With this bug, enjoyment may be replaced with frustration moving forward.

"Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus" Story

According to PC Invasion, "Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus" is the eighth installment of the game's series that revolves around the player's enemies called Adeptus Mechanicus (AdMech), led by an Arch Heretek called Epsilus Dammek-Yoth, a magos who is searching for "corrupted technology." It is up to the player to stop the Xenarite's plans before it is too late.

Note that the Xenarite subclass is a new addition to the game. This subclass is classified as AdMech warriors that play with alien artifacts and are also one of the main villains in the game. The Xenarite is an HP-based character, meaning players will unlock hitpoints perks with this avatar throughout the game.

The game will also focus on the AdMech floating city of Caestus Metallican, where the player's choices will determine the game's flow with a handful of dialogues from the player and the game's characters.

The "Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus" mobile version will see the player go through subterranean grid-maps and search for prehistoric gadgets, while fighting off cyber-undead Necrons to stop the player from ever advancing.

War Gamer reported that the "Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus" for PC, console and Switch has the Heretek DLC and the Omnissiah Edition, complete with the soundtrack, a digital artbook, a short story ebook, and an exclusive in-game Arc Scourge weapon. On the other hand, the tablet version will have the soundtrack and the digital artbook. However, there has not been any confirmation that the tablet version will have the other exclusive goodies.

