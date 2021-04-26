Apple iOS 14.5 Update: How to Activate Tracking Transparency and Stop Apps from Getting Your Information

Apple iPhone users has a lot to look forward to with the release of the new App Tracking Transparency feature in the iOS 14.5 update. Using the feature grants users an extra level of privacy by manually toggling on or off an app's tracking feature.

Privacy is a popular topic recently. After a number of hacking incidents and privacy breaches, most users needed to take the security measures into their own hands. Fortunately, Apple is backing this movement up with its new feature. App Tracking Transparency or ATT allows users to accept or deny permission to certain apps tracking their activities for advertising. The new feature could also block every single app from all its tracking activities altogether.

Apple iOS 14.5 Update: How to Activate Apple App Tracking Transparency

To use the feature, the iPhone must be running on iOS 14.5 or higher. Users should head over to "Settings" and scroll down to select "Privacy." The option "Tracking" should now be available, and users can toggle on or off the "Allow Apps to Request to Track."

Users who want to allow apps a chance to ask for permission before tracking their activity can opt to leave the toggle On. However, for users who wish to deny all apps, these tracking permissions should have the option toggled off.

If the feature is not available, try manually downloading the iOS 14.5 and updating the system to its latest version.

Note that with this feature, the apps can no longer use identifiers such as Apple's IDFA, hashed emails, or other similar caches to track and share your information to third parties or data brokers who customize ad targeting. Users will continue to see ads in some of these apps. However, this new feature will ensure that the ads are not personalized to you directly.

Apple iOS 14.5 Update: Reinstallation Reminders

Some apps might require re-installation after the App Tracking Transparency is enabled. Gizmodo reported that not all users of the same app will be prompted by the same "Allow Apps to Request to Track" notification. Instead, it might require manual aid outside of launching, such as re-installation.

Also, keep in mind that although the feature boosts user privacy, app tracking has its uses. Some programs of an app might not run correctly with the tracking off. Some of the ads might be outside of user preference compared to the personalized content with tracking on. An argument also opens up that app tracking helps smaller apps and businesses with their marketing by ad-supporting products.

Lastly, companies who own multiple apps, such as Facebook owning both Messenger and Instagram, still have the ability to track user activities by the backdoor program of every app it owns and operates.

It remains to be seen how the new feature will impact overall user experience, but there is no doubt that Apple's intention is only to improve user security and privacy.



