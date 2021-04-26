Apple macOS Hit With Malicious and Risky Bug: Download Update 11.3 to Fix the Security Issue

Apple has released its new update for its M1 processor Macs to improve support for other devices like AirTags, iPhone and iPad apps. Apple also encourages Mac users to download the update because they are at risk of getting hacked by others.

Apple macOS Big Sur 11.3 Update

According to Macworld, the macOS Big Sur 11.3 update will include options to change iPhone and iPad app's window sizes from the Mac, support to display the highest resolution possible for the devices, keyboard support for iPhone and iPad games, and more.

The update also comes with the new Touch Alternatives settings that allow users to set keyboard commands to open or close specific Mac apps. To toggle the new feature, click on the app icon and select "Preferences."

Furthermore, the update rolls out a Controller Emulation that maps game controller functions to the Mac's keyboard and mouse. This is great for gamers who use the Mac for their leisure time and play games using console controls.

How to Install the macOS Big Sur 11.3 Update

According to Apple, anyone who wants to download the latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 update is recommended to back up their Macs if they are running on OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion or below. But if users are running with the OS X 10.9 Mavericks or higher, they can easily upgrade to the macOS Big Sur.

Users are also recommended to have 4GB of memory, 35 GB of free storage on macOS 10.12 Sierra or higher, an Apple ID and internet. Note that Mac users running on OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion will be tasked to upgrade into OS X 10.11 El Capitan first before downloading Big Sur.

Apple also noted that MacBook 2015 and higher models are the only devices compatible with the macOS Big Sur update. Other Apple devices such as Macbook Air 2013 or later, Macbook Pro 2013, Mac Mini 2014, iMac 2014, iMac Pro 2017, and Mac Pro 2013 are all compatible with the new update. To know about the details on the user's Mac model, click the Apple icon at the top left corner of the screen and select "About This Mac."

To download the macOS Big Sur 11.3 update, follow the steps below:

Click the Apple Menu that was mentioned above.

Select "About This Mac" and go to the Overview window prompt

Click on the Software Update button that will open the update's "Preference." Clicking on the "More Info" will prompt the users to expect the software update.

When users are ready to download Big Sur, click on "Update Now" to start the installation process.

Why Are Mac Users at Risk of Hacking?

According to Gizmodo, a malware was seen on the Macs that hackers could use to bypass all of Apple's security protocols and release bugs to unknown parts of the system.

This bug was discovered in March this year by security researcher Cedric Owens. When users update their Macs with the macOS Big Sur 11.3, the bug will no longer be a threat to Mac users as it has the patch to seal all entranceways to reach specific parts of the device.

