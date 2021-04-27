'Genshin Impact' Founders Targeted in Attempted Murder: Police Report, Alleged Motive, and More Case Details

The founders of miHoYo, the studio behind "Genshin Impact" and "Honkai Impact," were reportedly targeted in a failed assassination attempt in China. Fortunately, no one got hurt from the incident and the assailant was eventually arrested.

Man Attempts to Take the Life of miHoYo Founders

According to GameSpot, Shanghai police stated that a man attempted to take the life of the founders of miHoYo on Saturday, April 24.

The man snuck into the developer's building in China and allegedly tried to assassinate the founders with a knife. The man was reported to be a "Honkai Impact" gamer and was disappointed by the developer's current game update.

The current "Honkai Impact'' update was its Third Global Anniversary Event, celebrating the game's release. However, the update was a Global server-exclusive event, whereas the Chinese community was not included.

Read Also: Kotaku Reporter & 'No Man's Sky' Developers Get Death Threats for Game's Delay

For what it's worth, miHoYo received backlash from the Chinese gaming community, with several fans saying that it was offensive and unfair. This led to a string of death threats on the game's official page on Bilibili, which got review-bombed by angry Chinese fans.

Sportskeeda reported that the Chinese community was also angered by the game developer's disrespectful take on the Bunny skins and dance moves. Eventually, miHoYo posted an apology letter concerning the third-anniversary event and the Bunny cosmetic of "Honkai Impact."

Official Statement pic.twitter.com/AsAnabEJGm — Honkai Impact 3rd (@HonkaiImpact3rd) April 22, 2021

However, it was not stated whether the would-be assassin was disappointed about the removal or the addition of the game's third-anniversary event. According to Comicbook, it is believed that the man was frustrated about the removal of the said event. However, this incident is an example that some gamers will take to exceptional heights to release their frustrations towards a game.

MiHoYo Apologizes To 'Honkai Impact' Chinese Community

Comicbook also cited a Reddit post by a user named Amped-Up-Archos, who claimed miHoYo is sending 10 Expansion Cards for every "Honkai Impact" player in the CN community as a form of apology for the recent removal of the Bunny Skins.

It is worth mentioning that the 10 Expansion Cards are worth 2,800 "Honkai Impact" crystals or half a month of farming crystals at the highest stage in the game.

The 10 Expansion Cards were also given to the Chinese community after receiving five Expansion Cards--1,400 more crystals worth of rewards. The report also noted that the CN server received more prizes than the Global server did, though the Chinese community is still not satisfied with it.

It remains to be seen what further artions miHoYo will take to appease the Chinese gaming community and to avoid the incident hat happened in the company's headquarters. However, it is certainly a wake-up call for the company to put on stricter security measures, as well as balance the updates on their games.

Related Article: Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Receive Gruesome Death Threats Over Delay