24-Karat Gold Wii Made for Queen Elizabeth II Up for Sale on eBay: $300,000 Price Tag Comes With Epic Backstory

In 2009, former game publisher THQ sent a gift to Queen Elizabeth II in the form of a 24-karat, gold-plated Nintendo Wii console along with a gold-plated controller, a Nunchuck, and a copy of the game title "Big Family Games." However, the royal family does not receive gifts from anyone that easily, so the console was disregarded and was forgotten in time.

A decade later, YouTuber Chris Bratt investigated the current whereabouts of the gold-plated console and discovered that it was in the hands of a collector named Donny Fillerup. Currently, the gold-plated Nintendo Wii Console is up on eBay.

Queen Elizabeth II's Gold Wii on eBay

According to Cnet, the gold-plated Nintendo Wii is up for auction on eBay with a starting bid of $300,000. Donny stated that he acquired the golden-plated Wii in 2017 and has been keeping it a secret for two years until YouTuber People Make Games with Chris Bratt showed up and interviewed him.

In an interview with Consolevariations, Donny stated that his reason behind selling the Queen of England's golden Wii is to move on with his life, as he has difficulty in spending "me time" to relax from his daily job and other things.

Donny also stated that he had doubts about making it public when he acquired the golden-plated Wii in 2017. However, when Bratt wanted to interview him, he announced that he had possession of the said gaming console.

He added that selling the golden-plated Wii will help him mentally in letting things go and moving forward with his life, as he is the type of person that gets attached to physical things easily. Donny also stated that selling Queen Elizabeth II's gold Wii will help him move forward with self-respect.

Queen Elizabeth II's Golden-Plated Nintendo Wii Backstory

According to Yahoo News, Kate Middleton presented a Nintendo Wii gift for her husband Prince William in 2008. However, Queen Elizabeth was fond of the gaming console that she became obsessed with. In the end, Prince William rarely played with the console as Queen Elizabeth II was in love with it.

A year later, in 2009, THQ found out that Queen Elizabeth was a fan of the gaming console and decided to present the Queen of England a golden-plated Wii with the game "Big Family Games." However, the console was ignored and Buckingham Palace refused to sign it. Queen Elizabeth II never got to use it because the Palace has a strict no-gifts policy , so gifts go to the Queen's official Correspondence Team first before it reaches her.

In the interview with Bratt in 2019, Donny shared that he started collecting Nintendo gaming consoles after picking up a Gameboy in a Flea Market for €5. Since then, he has spent more than €5 to collect every Nintendo console over the past six years.

