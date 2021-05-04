Lego Space Shuttle Discovery Reviews, Issues and More: Why the 2,354-Piece Set Gets Positive Impressions

Lego recently launched its new NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set as a part of NASA's 40th anniversary celebration of the first Space Shuttle flight mission launched in April 1981.

The Lego Space Shuttle Discovery is made up of 2,354 pieces that are ideal for adult builders. There is also a complementary Hubble telescope payload with the Hubble Space Telescope Lego piece!

Lego Space Shuttle Discovery Features, Interior and More

According to IGN, the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery is an incredibly detailed Lego set with its true-to-life representation of the NASA Space Shuttle. The Lego piece is 21 inches long and holds an array of features like functional landing gear, payload doors that open one after the other, as well as reflective stickers that draw inspiration from the Space Shuttle real-life cooling radiators.

The Lego Space Shuttle Discovery has a detailed interior design as well, complete with the upper deck, mid-deck and payload bay. At the payload bay, some features are also present in the real-life NASA Space Shuttle. It features the Ku-band antenna for communications and cameras for its crew to monitor operations within the bay.

9to5Toys reported that there are some play features for the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery. At the back, rotating the top exhaust pipe will allow builders to move the elevons up and down. They can adjust the vertical stabilizer speed brake flaps.

The main body flap is also located at the back beneath the exhaust, which builders can move up and down. It is used on the real-life NASA Space Shuttle for that extra aerodynamic lift, especially on re-entry. The main body flap is also the mechanism to retract the landing gear of the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery. Builders will have to push the main body flap to deploy it.

Hubble Space Telescope

The Lego set also includes the Hubble Space Telescope that is a payload for the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery at the back to make things memorable. With the use of the RMS arm, the Telescope looks like it can be deployed in space, complete with an accessory to make it look like it is hovering in the air.

The Hubble Space Telescope, the deployable satellite launched from the NASA Space Shuttle in April 1990, captured images of deep space, leading to a breakthrough in astrophysics and space exploration.

Lego Space Shuttle Discovery Price

Builders can purchase this true-to-life Lego Space Shuttle Discovery at Lego's website for $199.99 as a backorder and it will be shipped by May 20, 2021.

They can also purchase the Apollo Saturn V model, the Lunar Lander, and the International Space Station Lego sets to complete the collection. However, the Apollo Saturn V Lego set has been out of stock in retail stores due to its popularity.

Lego Space Shuttle Discovery Snags Great Reviews

According to Gizmodo, the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery is not only a great Lego set, but it is also a crash course to advance Lego building techniques. An enjoyable build perfect for adult builders that uses clever mechanisms and building techniques to make the Space Shuttle as what it is.

YouTuber JANGBRICKS also commented that the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery is a bang for the buck since the Lego set introduces several new molds, exclusive Lego pieces and small to large prints.

Lego also did factor the Hubble Space Telescope, which is a standalone Lego piece of its own. The stand is a noteworthy bonus for the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery, along with the plaques that reads basic information about the sets

The publication, however, noted that it would have been better had Lego used reflective paints instead of having the users put the reflective stickers. There is also work to be done when it comes to the instruction manual, as it could be distracting.

