Elon Musk SNL Hosting: Where to Watch, Dogecoin News and More

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be a guest host on Saturday Night Live this May 8, and several fans are already excited to see what he'll do and say on the show.

The ever-controversial figure has been hyping up his appearance on the show with several tweets, and it has been well received for a good reason. He has basically established himself as a tech celebrity and it is safe to say that everything he does and says impacts the industry he talks about.

With his SNL hosting coming soon, we compiled the latest news surrounding it--particularly amid the hype of Dogecoin. We also detailed how his supporters or those simply curious can watch it.

Elon Musk Is 'The Dogefather'

Last week, the tech billionaire tweeted "The Dogefather SNL May 8" to promote his show. As of time of writing, the said post has been re-tweeted over 79,000 times and like by more than 456,000 accounts--a clear proof of Musk's massive following.

For what it's worth, after the tweet, Dogecoin price also went up to the $0.50 mark. On Wedensday as Musk's SNL appearance nears, the value of the meme cyptocurrency continued to soar and broke through the 60-cent threshold.

It remains to be seen if Dogecoin price predictions of the once-joke crypto will reach the $1 point, but several analysts claim it is a good time to invest as the value continues to soar.

A word of caution though: Michael Novogratz--CEO of cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy--warned that Dogecoin is a "dangerous" digital asset to be invested in.

Elon Musk Asks Twitter for SNL Ideas

As he prepares for SNL, Musk did what he does best: ask on Twitter for ideas.

The Tesla boss and social media savvy businessman asked his followers for "skit" ideas--a question which got him some good, old trolling for the word he used.

Put simply, they told him it's "sketches" and not "skits."

He did get some decent but funny answers, though

There needs to be a meeting of cats pissed off about dogecoin being popular while caatcoin hasn’t done anything.



It could just be a dubbing over clips from “Cats.” pic.twitter.com/g5SmNrxpXe — Michael Buckelew (@MichaelBuckelew) May 2, 2021

guy who is late to pick up his kid from school because his tesla keeps exploding https://t.co/Jd93FKydKE — hk (Prisoner of Posts) (@HKesvani) May 1, 2021

Where to Watch Elon Musk SNL Hostin on May 8

The show will air live on NBC on May 8 at 11:30 pm ET (8:30 pm PT). However, for those who doesn't have cable subscription, there are other ways to catch Musk's appearance or at least view some parts of it.

As Cnet noted, SNL posts clips and sketches on Twitter and YouTube, which should satisfy those who doesn't want to see it for free.

As for those who want to watch it on livestream, there are also several options to choose from. Some of which are Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now. The cheapest of the options is Sling TV, which costs $35.