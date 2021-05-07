Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Colors Leaked—Specs, Design Changes, Price and More!

Excitement is brewing for next "Fan Edition" of the Samsung Galaxy S series, and for a good reason.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will follow that slick tradition of the brand's lesser cost yet impressively monstrous performer, as what Android Authority said in a report. But the question all fans are asking: how will it fare against its primary sibling, the Galaxy S21, and of course, the S21+?

The good news is, according to leaks supplied by pocket-int.com, the upcoming FE model would be one exceptional device similar to the S20FE--which was essentially a practical yet superb purchase in terms of performance compared to the S21 and S21+. However, the camera power might be downgraded a bit, a slightly lesser RAM capacity and battery power, and no variable refresh rate.

But what can fans really expect from the S21FE if stacked up against the S21 and S21+?

Read also: Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra has an Update Glitch: Is the Tech Giant in Trouble?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Design

The S21 FE will reportedly have a design that is similar to the S21 and S21+, with its size likely to stay in the middle of the two variations. It would likewise feature a plastic back, also similar to the two.

The much anticipated phone, expected to be shipped in July, will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Plus Full HD display. This would also sit between the features of both the 6.2-inch S21 and the 6.7-inch S21+, with both likewise having a Super AMOLED Plus Full-HD panel.

Also, in terms of Full HD+ resolution, pocket-int.com noted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have the same 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution as the S21 and S21+, so it would really seem a very tempting buy.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs

No details have surfaced on the processor that will power the S21 FE, but it is expected to carry a region-specific choice of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100. This was the same for the S21 and S21+.

It has also been reported that the S21 FE will carry the same storage options of 128GB and 256GB as its earlier variations, though it's unclear if the phone would carry microSD support--something that its two siblings failed to offer.

Moreover, there is no mention yet about its RAM and battery capacity, with the S21 and S21+ both having at least 8GB RAM and the former running on a 4000mAh battery and the latter on 4800mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored have at least 6GB RAM and maybe battery power that goes in between its two predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Colors, Camera and More

Reports also claimed that the S21 FE would have just about the same camera features as the S21 and S21+ , particularly with its triple rear functionality--likewise carrying the same specs, such as the two-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Both S21 and S21+ have a 10-megapixel front camera, and as such, there are expectations the S21 FE to carry the same. Although a lower telephoto sensor resolution could be seen in the upcoming FE version.

In terms of colors, don't expect the FE to carry a wide gamut, unlike the S20 FE. Tech Radar revealed that some of the Samsung galaxy S21 FE colors include gray, light green, white and light violet, unlike the wide range of colors offered in the S20 FE--which had mint, orange, lavender, navy blue, red, and more.

As with its positioning as a "Fan Edition" model, the price point of the S21 FE is expected to be lower but about the same price as the S20FE. Currently, the S20FE costs $699, while the S21 and S21+ are priced $799 and $999 respectively.

Related Article: Samsung, Android Phones Exposed to Hackers Due to Qualcomm Chip Bugs: Updates, Fixes and More