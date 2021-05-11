Sony Earbuds WF-1000XM4 Specs Leaked; High-Res Audio Support, 6-Hour Battery Life Teased

Soon, maybe as early as June, Sony will roll out its new 2021 version of its noise-cancelling, true wireless earbuds. Moreover, based on leaks that surfaced online, fans are definitely in for a new look and feel, apart from apparent high-resolution audio support and six-hour battery life.

Looking at images from The Walkman Blog, fans could see that the new WF-1000XM4 is of a more compact, round design than its predecessor, the WF-1000XM3. However, it seems to carry a similar color scheme. It is also noticeable that the new version has rubber tips as openings for the microphones.

According to The Verge, Sony's 2021 earbuds will retain its signature black and copper, as well as rose gold looks. Yet the biggest question avid users continue to have is whether Sony will finally include water and sweat resistance or high-resolution, Bluetooth LDAC audio support, which were ditched in the previous model.

Sony Earbuds WF-1000XM4 Specs: Immense Charging Capacity Teased!

Apart from its new design, the new Sony wireless earbuds, as the leak further revealed in a CNET report, will also reportedly feature six-hour battery life, wireless charging, and an upgraded charging capacity that will allow two hours of usage with just 10 minutes of wired charging.

Based on the leaked photos, there also seems to be a revamped charging case for wireless charging support--a feature notably present in most premium earbud models since the 1000XM3.

Charging pins and proximity sensor, the blog further said, are also seen on the underside of the earbuds. Observers could also see a circular flat part of the earbuds that will contain the Bluetooth antenna and touch controls. A gold-lined opening is also seen at the top of the device.

2021 Sony Earbuds Release Date: Out in June?

Avid Sony earbuds loyalists may not wait too long to finally see Sony's first new wireless earbuds model in two years. Details mentioned on The Walkman Blog show that the product might hit stores as early as next month, based on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents.

For about a month, rumors had circulated about Sony's new WF-1000XM4, TechRadar noted. Prototypes were revealed in FCC documents as model number YY2948 certified by the FCC and Bluetooth SIG, making observers speculate that the new model was in the works. The FCC document also had renders of the buds' case, which drew interest for its rounder shape which was akin to Sony's other offerings.

Early Peeks Into Sony Earbuds Specs Show New Design

Those early peeks into the supposed new earbud models also suggested the new design and some features that were seemingly confirmed in The Walkman Blog, such as high-resolution audio and noise cancelling features.

Its price is rumored to be in the $220 to $230 range, TechRadar said, unless Sony decides to offer more attractive pricing.

The publication had also adjudged its predecessor, the Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds, as the best Bluetooth earbunds/earphones in 2021. It mainly cited those rare noise-cancelling features in earbuds, packed in a true wireless package as impressive. Its level of noise cancelling was rated as very good for a pair of earbuds. It was also hailed as the "best looking true wireless earbuds," combining "serious noise-cancelling tech with fist-pumping musicality."

