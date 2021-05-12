2023 Subaru Solterra Release Date, Specs and Price: Iconic All-Wheel-Drive, EV Architecture Teased!

Finally, the wait is over for Subaru aficionados craving for that EV crossover.

Subaru has released details of its first electric vehicle, the 2023 Subaru Solterra EV that will surely excite everyone. The new model is built on an EV platform, which Subaru co-developed with fellow Japanese carmaker Toyota.

2023 Subaru Solterra Release Date

The 2023 Subaru Solterra release date is slated for 2022 in the U.S., Canada, China, Europe, and Japan, as per Tech Crunch.

According to the Subaru website, the model name is a portmanteau of the Latin words for "Sun" and "Earth," which connotes its environment-friendly theme. For sure, this new SUV will feature Subaru's acclaimed all-wheel-drive capabilities. As such, the Solterra would have front and rear electric motors.

Subaru Solterra Specs: What Fans Want

Fans are certainly waiting for announcements on the powertrain and performance specs, but as Subaru revealed, the standard AWD features in all of its SUVs is there.

On its website, teaser images ofthe vehicle show that it is apparently no different from previous Subaru SUVs, but it seems to be smaller. An image of the car's rear presents quite a wonderful attraction to outdoor adventurers. Car and Driver likens it to Toyota's forthcoming EV, the BZ4X (BZ standing for Beyond Zero), which will also use the same EV platform as the Solterra.

Subaru Solterra to Fit in Compact Crossover Segment

Accoridng to reprts, it would fit in the compact crossover market segment, much like the Toyota RAV4 and the Subaru Forester. The 2023 Subaru Solterra is also seen to be pitted against similarly sized eco-friendly competitors, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y.

Solterra will now join Subaru Crpsstrek, a hybrid vehicle introduced in 2014 that remains the company's only vehicle for climate-conscious sundry. Apart from the Crosstek, it also offers the Outback, Forester and Ascent.

Subaru Solterra Pricing

No pricing or specs have been announced yet, but Car and Driver said it expects its battery capacity will support an approximate driving range of at least 250 miles to make it appealing to buyers being the standard in similar vehicles.

It has yet to reveal the designs of the interiors, given the fact that most automakers refurbish the designs of the insides when they introduce EVs.

Car and Driver further said the Solterra would mostly likely cost in high $30,000s.

With Subaru's entry in the EV race, the market has become increasingly crowded, with such offerings as the Jaguar I-Race, Tesla Model X, Audi E-Tron, and Volvo XC Recharge already off in the streets. Add Toyota and Nissan into the picture as well, then buyers would now more choices in the growing EV field.

Check out the video below for the first look at the 2023 Subaru Solterra that will soon hit the streets.

