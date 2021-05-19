NBA Playoffs 2021 TV Schedule, Live Stream: Where to Watch Online if You Don't Have League Pass

The 2020-21 NBA regular season comes to an end, and so it's time for the Playoffs.

With that said, we take a look at the NBA Playoffs 2021 TV schedule and list down channels and sites where you can watch if you don't have an NBA League Pass subscription.

There's a play-in tournament to decide the final two playoff spots in each conference. The postseason then starts May 22. Games will be aired on TNT, ESPN and ABC.

Play-In Schedule Tournament

The first game started Tuesday, with more deciding matches happening on Wednesday and Thursday. NBA PR tweeted the schedule, along with the game time ET and the TV stations airing it.

The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LKOFo1fuZA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 17, 2021

CNET reported the teams competing as well:

Wednesday, May 19 (Western Conference)

No. 9 Grizzlies versus No. 10 Spurs (7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN)

No. 7 Lakers versus No. 8 Warriors (10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT, ESPN)

Thursday, May 20 (Eastern Conference)

No. 8 Wizards versus No. 9 Indiana Pacers (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, ESPN)

Follow NBA Twitter for the announcements of the schedule as the playoffs progress.

Where to Watch NBA Playoffs 2021 If You Don't Have League Pass

NBA League Pass is available for Canada and UK, which costs around £42.99 to get NBA live streams for both playoffs and finals, per CNET.

If you don't want to spend the money, then look out for these other streaming channels that might offer live coverage of the NBA Playoffs 2021.

AT& TV - Entertainment package costs $70 for channels including ABC, ESPN, and TNT. It needs an extra $15 to upgrade with NBA TV channel.

FuboTV - $73 per month to avail NBA TV channel.

Hulu Plus Live TV- $65 per month but offers three different channels that would stream the NBA playoffs.

Sling TV Orange- generally costs $35 per month cable services. You might add another $15 per month for Sports Extra channels like ABC and NBA TV.

YouTube- offers channels with NBA playoffs for $65 a month.

If you are away from home or subjected to regional blackouts, Tom's Guide recommends using a virtual private network (VPN) to access the live streams. Some of the best VPNs to consider are available in this article.

The NBA Playoffs 2021 officially starts May 22, so be sure not to miss out on these exciting games as the top 16 NBA teams vie it out to be the last franchise standing in what has been an exciting campaign.

**This post will be updated as the schedules for the NBA Playoffs 2021 are announced, as well as the updated TV schedule as the games progress. Bookmark this article to stay updated for more lives tream links and other channels to watch the first round, semifinals, conference finals and the NBA Finals.



