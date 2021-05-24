Netflix Account Sign Up: Prices, and How to Choose the Best Plan for You

Do you want to sign up for the ultimate streaming service featuring unlimited award-winning TV shows, documentaries, and movies without advertisements? Signing up for your own Netflix account is easy! Here are the steps, depending on the device you are using and the available plans you could choose from.

Note that as a Netflix member:

Your subscription fees would be charged once a month on the date you signed up for.

There are no contracts, cancellation fees, or commitments

You can change subscription plans or cancel them at any time

Netflix Subscription Plans and Prices

Netflix offers three different subscription plans with Basic, Standard, and Premium. All these plans offer unlimited access to movies and TV shows. All these plans also let you stream videos through either a laptop, TV, smartphone, or tablet.

Basic - $8.99 per month - available for only one device,

Standard - $13.99 per month - available for two devices. Also features HD streaming

Premium - $17.99 per month - available for four devices. Also features Ultra HD streaming.

Netflix automatically records when your account is logged in. For example, if you are registered to a Basic plan, and your Netflix account is active on your smartphone, then logging in to the computer will automatically reject access to your Netflix account unless you properly log out of your mobile device.

Read Also: White House COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy: Tinder App, Other Dating Sites Give Free Boosts, Perks for Vaccinated Users

Choosing Your Plan

When subscribing for a plan, assess your need. If you are looking to subscribe only for yourself, choosing the Basic plan is suggested. However, if you are planning to share the account with your family and friends, or you are a group of four who wants to avail the subscription, then the Premium service is the best option.

Netflix Account Sign Up

There are different steps to follow, depending on the device you plan to register. You could also register one Netflix account to multiple devices depending on your subscription plan.

Using a Desktop Computer or Laptop, open up your web browser. Visit netflix.com/signup. Choose the subscription plan you want. Create your account by providing your email address and generating your password. Provide your preferred payment mode. Complete the steps, and you now have a registered Netflix account.

Using an Android Device, you need to download the Netflix App from Google PlayStore. The app is available for devices running on Android 5.0 and above. Then follow the same steps above, but using your mobile browser.

Using an Apple Device, including iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, you need to sign up directly on the netflix.com/signup website through your mobile browser. Then download and sign in to your Netflix App from the App Store. Your device must be running on iOS 13.0 or higher.

Using Smart TV or Other Streaming Media Players, open the Netflix app from the user interface. When signing up, some devices would require you to provide either your email address or phone number. You should receive an activation link to verify the signup. Netflix should now redirect you to their available subscription plans. Choose one. Complete the account by providing your email address, password, and payment method.

A Set-top Box, such as Samsung, Roku, and Xbox, should have the Netflix button available in the remote control. Press on that and follow the steps above to complete your Netflix account.



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Possible $2000 Payment Gets Boost, Other Options Revealed