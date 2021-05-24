Amazon Prime Now Shopper Canceled After 2021: Where to Get 'Ultrafast' Delivery Service Next

Amazon is looking to simplify the user's shopping experience, so it is rehome the Amazon Prime Now shopper service to the main app by the end of 2021.

Amazon Prime Now Shopper Service Gone?

Amazon launched Prime Now as an app and website in 2014, focusing on quick deliveries for groceries, household essentials and other items from Whole Foods and other local stores, according to Cnet. The orders are delivered to the customer in two hours. Some items can also be delivered in an hour through Prime Now.

"Prime Now has become a customer favorite, attracting millions of Prime members around the world with ultrafast delivery of everyday essentials, gifts, toys, high-quality groceries, and more from Amazon and local stores," Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery at Amazon, wrote in a statement on the announcement of Prime Now moving to the main app.

With the move, Amazon wants to streamline the shopping experience for their Prime Now customers. Moving the service to the primary app allows customers to buy groceries and other items, track their orders, and contact customer service all in one site, according to CNN.

"To make this experience even more seamless for customers, we are moving the experience from a separate Prime Now app onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location," Landry states.

Customers can expect features like the ability to add items to the customer's ultrafast order until the local store, Whole Foods, or the Amazon fulfillment center begins preparing the order will be available on the Amazon main app and website. U.S. customers can also conveniently add items from their Alexa shopping list to their Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market shopping cart to the app.

Another change Amazon has made in the name of simplifying its delivery services for customers is ending its Prime Pantry delivery subscription service. Prime Pantry made it easier for customers to stock up on household goods and shelf-stable items like bottled water, paper goods, flour, canned food items, cereal, and other items that would be considered too bulky or expensive to ship. The subscription service has been moved to the main site earlier this 2021.

Read Also: Amazon to Launch Alexa Sleep Tracking Device to Help You Rest Better

Amazon Grocery

Prime Pantry and Prime Now were first developed in 2014 to compete with grocery stores, a dream to hold a portion of the grocery market. Despite the move of their two grocery-centered apps, the push for having steady footing in the industry is still very much strong for Amazon.

The internet-based enterprise will be attempting to expand in the grocery industry even more. After acquiring Whole Foods back in 2017, the internet-based enterprise is opening new Amazon Fresh grocery stores.

Across the United States, about a dozen Amazon Fresh locations have been opened over the past year. Amazon has plans to open four more stores. Experts and analysts expect more growth from Amazon as they start expanding in the grocery market scene.

The Amazon Prime Now app and website have since been retired in India, Japan and Singapore. Other countries with Prime Now will follow suit. The U.S. app and website will also be folded "later this year" once all third-party partners and local stores are transferred to the main Amazon app.

Related Article: Amazon Go Shopping Carts That Can Tell What You're Buying