Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Price Discount: $200 Slashed Without Trade-In!

Good news for value laptop users! A newly released version of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is now at an insanely discounted price, without having to trade-in existing units.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Price: Up to $200 Off

A 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 running on the Intel Celeron processor can now be purchased directly at Samsung for $450, which is $100 off the regular price, Engadget reported. Its upscale iteration-the 8GB RAM, 128GB hard disk Chromebook that uses the Core i3 processor, now just sells for $500, which lets users save $200 from its normal price, the report further said.

The original Chromebook with the 13.3-inch 4K OLED display and stowable stylus, meanwhile, has its Celeron version selling for as low as $449. Should you want to bump and take the i5 version of 8GB RAM, 128 GB HD, another $200 discount is offered.

While Samsung.com has given these immense price cuts on the Galaxy Chromebook and Chromebook 2, ChromeUnboxed.com reported that bigger discounts are offered to teachers, first responders, students, military personnel and others who are eligible to join the company's discount program. According to the report, a military discount will have a $999 Chromebook priced at $509.40 before tax, which is nearly 50 percent off, and the already discounted i3-run Galaxy Chromebook 2 is further pulled down to $399.

Details on Samsung's discount program are available on its site.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Review: A Solid Performer

The Galaxy Chromebook 2, though a scaled down version of the original, has been labeled as an awesome performer having the 10th generation Intel Core i3, with its long battery life reaching to about 12 hours without charging. And that's an immense benefit for users. It also features a 1080p QLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, which replaced what reviewers call an "unnecessary" 4K screen in the original Chromebook. It is seen as a solid laptop that does a great job at a multitude of computer tasks without crashing.

It doesn't come with a pen but supports a USI stylus, which is purchased separately. It also has a pair of USB Type C ports, a microSD slot, integrated web cam, and support for WiFi 6-definitely a solid midrange laptop.

With this bargain, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is truly a compelling purchase--incredible performance, eye-catching design, and acceptable display performance that is worth every dollar spent.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: Explosive 496% Growth Year-on-Year

The Chromebook has actually achieved explosive growth since last year, Samsung said in a press release, as users heavily relied on remote learning and work-from-home environments. The tech giant announced a whopping 496 percent increase year-on-year in Chromebook shipments, with independent research group International Data Corporation suggesting that Samsung shipped over a million Chromebooks in just the first quarter of 2021.

