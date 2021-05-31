Is Your iPhone Battery Draining Fast? 5 Ways to Keep Improve Battery Lifespan and Avoid Replacement

In this day and age, having a healthy battery life for your Apple iPhone is one of those things you don't really notice is good until it has gone bad. Nobody wants their iPhone's battery draining fast since it's a huge inconvenience!

Using an iPhone with a short battery life is already a huge ordeal, and searching for an iPhone battery replacement is even more taxing!

Fortunately, there are actually ways users can preserve the lifespan of their iPhone battery,

Is Your iPhone Battery Draining Fast? Here Are 5 Solutions!

Apple actually listed a way for users to maximize their battery and maintain its health at 100 percent as long as possible. Here are the steps:

1. Update Software

It's usually a good practice to update your devices to the latest software. Software updates allow for a more secure device that squashes bugs or any malware.

Apple said that the software updates often include advanced energy-saving technologies. A more energy-efficient device would mean a less drained battery.

To check if you have any missed software updates, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update.

If you have a software update available to you, you can choose to update wirelessly and plug your device into a power source. You can also plug it into your computer and update your device through iTunes that way.

Read Also: New iPhone Bugs Can Expose Sensitive Information: How to Download iOS 14.6 to Fix

2. Settings Optimization

Optimizing your settings to be more energy-saving is also one way to preserve battery life. Two settings you can control to help with energy efficiency are your screen brightness and Wi-Fi.

You can adjust your screen brightness to dim it by opening Control Center and drag the Brightness slider down. You can also do this through Settings > Display & Brightness.

You can also turn on Auto-Brightness so your phone can adjust the brightness for you depending on the brightness of your surroundings to be more energy efficient. To activate Auto-Brightness, simply go to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size and toggle the Auto-Brightness function on. However, you might have to scroll down to find it.

Did you know that using cellular data drains more power than connecting to Wi-Fi? Apple suggested keeping Wi-Fi on at all times to lessen the load on your battery when you're streaming music or watching videos online.

You can turn on your Wi-Fi by going to Settings > Wi-Fi and accessing a Wi-Fi network that way. If you already have networks you connect to automatically, simply go to your Control Center and press the Wi-Fi button to turn the function on.

3. Activate Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode was introduced with the iOS 9, and it is an easy way to extend your iPhone's battery life when it hits 20 percent or lower. A notification will let you know once your battery life hits 20 percent, then later at 10 percent, and it allows you to turn on Low Battery Mode with one tap.

You can also go to Settings > Battery to toggle the setting on.

In your Control Center, you can also customize the controls you can access with a press of a button. You can include the Low Power Mode and access it in your Control center just as easily. To customize the control buttons in your control center, simply go to Settings > Control Center.

4. Check your Battery Usage

In Settings > Battery, you can also check the battery usage of each app you use (unless the device is charging) and the health of your battery.

Apple also explains what the little notes under the apps mean:

"Background Activity" means that the app used battery while it's running in the background, while you were using other apps. You can turn off the feature that allows apps to refresh in the background by going to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and select what you feel is most appropriate: Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi & Mobile, or Off to turn off the feature entirely.

"Location and Background Location" indicates that the app is using location service. You can toggle this off by going to Settings > Privacy > Location Services. You can also take the time now to also check which apps you grant permission to use location services.

"Home & Lock Screen" means that the Home screen or Lock Screen was displayed on your device. Frequent notifications from apps that pop up when your device is asleep can become a nuance and you can turn that off by going to Settings > Notifications. Find the app and set Allow Notifications to Off.

"No Mobile Coverage and Low Signal" tells you that you are either in a poor cell coverage area and your device is searching for a better signal or that you've used your device in low-signal conditions that can affect your battery life.

You can optimize battery life by turning on Airplane mode on your Control Center or in Settings.

You can also check for the Maximum Capacity your battery now charges up to relative to when it was new. You can also toggle the Optimized Battery Charging function to reduce battery aging.

5. Plug in and power on your computer to charge your device

Apple suggested that when you are charging your devices through USB on your computer, make sure your computer is plugged in and powered on. Otherwise, your battery might drain if the computer is turned off, in sleep mode, or standby mode.

Other General Battery Life Tips

Apple also noted taking off certain device cases during charging that may generate excess heat which can affect battery capacity.

Take note of the extreme ambient temperatures that could be too cold or too hot for your device that can affect your battery's integrity.

And should you store your devices long-term, store them half-charged and powered down. If the devices are to be stored for longer than six months, do charge them 50 percent of the way every six months.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Release Date Prediction, Rumors: Is Samsung and LG Display Producing Screens, Panels for Apple's Next Flagship Phones?