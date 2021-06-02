Mozilla Firefox Version 89 Design Review: Eye-Catching Overhaul, Improved Features, Download Details

Amongst the early entrants in the Internet browser game, one offering remained standing tall through the years.

Mozilla Firefox browser is now on its 89th update, and it is continuously progressing with an eye-catching design overhaul and enhanced features. It now offers a simple and efficient "Proton" interface that is optimized for any device, such as a PC, Mac, or smartphone and tablet, Thurrott reported.

Mozilla Firefox Version 89 Design Review: Beauty in Simplicity

Firefox 89's key strength is its usability, particularly due to its new gorgeous redesign, having simpler, cleaner menus with tab pages front and center. Users would see a cleaner interface and simplified toolbars, with the tab bars looking pleasantly different--changes never before seen in this classic browser, Digital Trends revealed.

Privacy features and macOS integration has likewise been enhanced.

Moroever, prompts have been updated to achieve a much cleaner appearance, as Mozilla removed unnecessary alerts and messages. Floating tabs have replaced the attached tabs, keeping tab details in a well-arranged location where users can easily find them. Firefox 89 also offers a rounded design of the active tab, and this would signal "the ability to easily move the tab as needed," according to a Neowin post.

This would allow users to move tabs around much easier.

Mozilla Firefox 89 Reveals Visual Updates

These visual updates, which constitute the biggest change in Firefox in years, will "get you where you want to go even faster," according to Mozilla (via Digital Trends). Core experiences have been updated to allow browser elements to become easier to use, including the toolbar, menus, prompts and tabs.

Tabs won't be as crowded as before, as they would aesthetically combine with calmer hues and lighter icons through the entire interface, achieving an impression of consistency as users click through the menus.

For Apple users, Mozilla Firefox 89 will have improved integration with the macOS, with the support for the elastic overscroll effect seen in other applications. A bouncing animation would indicate that the user has reached the end of a page.

In addition, Firefox 89 will support smart zoom, wherein a click on the mouse or a double-tap with two fingers on a trackpad will allow users to zoom content below the cursor into focus.

Mozilla Firefox 89 Security Features: Private Browsing with Total Cookie Protection

As for security features, Firefox 89 now has the Private Browser mode wherein cookies are blocked via Total Cookie Protection and confines them to the site where they originated. Firefox 89 also offers SmartBlock's second version, enabling seamless browsing as trackers are blocked.

Furthermore, Firefox 89 includes updated prompts, wherein webcam or mic permissions can be controlled from a single hub. In this newest release, users should see lesser prompts as you browse, reducing the amount of alerts and notifications, thus letting users browse with fewer distractions.

Mozilla's Firefox 89 is available on the company's servers for download.

