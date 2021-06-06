Dogecoin Coinbase Giveaway: How to Win $1.2 Million; #DogeArmy Fans Support Elon Musk Crypto Tweets

Dogecoin prices rise yet again, advancing over other large cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether by 24 percent over the past seven days, Yahoo! Finance reported.

The meme cryptocurrency that started out a joke in 2013, named after the Shiba Inu dog meme, has been gaining quite a lot of traction for the last year or so all thanks to the power of the internet. Meme lovers, Elon Musk fans, individual cryptocurrency traders, and even high-profile celebrities have been happing on the Dogecoin train.

Users of Twitter and the cryptocurrency market followers are no stranger to the Tesla CEO's influence over the prices of the meme token.

It has garnered a lot of attention so much so that the largest online platform for cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has added DOGE to the list of cryptocurrencies it is supporting on its Pro platform.

The Coinbase Pro platform is exactly that, the company's "pro" version of their platform meant for more seasoned or experienced traders.

Coinbase Dogecoin Giveaway

Coinbase is feeling quite generous and good with its new cryptocurrency listing that it is going all out. "To celebrate," as Coinbase tweeted, it is giving away $1.2 million in DOGE to Coinbase users who opt in and buy or sell $100 in DOGE on the platform.

This giveaway will run until the 10th of June and it's limited to one entry per person.

It’s raining DOGE!



Dogecoin is now on Coinbase and we’re giving away $1.2 million in DOGE to celebrate. Opt in and then buy or sell $100 in DOGE on Coinbase by 06/10/2021 for your chance to win. Limit one entry per person.



Details here 👇https://t.co/RU52JrTiqd — Coinbase (@coinbase) June 3, 2021

The $1.2 million will be split in three ways, according to the Coinbase website. One winner will receive $300,000 in DOGE, 10 will receive $30,000 in the meme coin, and 6,000 winners will receive $100 in Dogecoin.

If you don't already have an account, all you need to do is sign in at their website. Once you've signed in and opted in to the sweepstakes, you'll receive a confirmation e-mail stating you've successfully done so. This e-mail will arrive in your inbox within 24 hours.

Next, simply make a trade, buying or selling $100 or more in DOGE on the platform between the 3rd of June to the 10th of June. Coinbase says you can trade $100 all at once, or a little at a time.

Once you've opted in and traded, you've officially entered the giveaway. Winners will be e-mailed on or around the 17th of June.

The sweepstakes, NJ notes, is only available to U.S. residents, not including Hawaii and U.S. Territories. Also, keep in mind that DOGE is only supported on the Pro version of Coinbase. The regular platform currently does not allow for DOGE trades.

Owners of Dogecoin prior to Coinbase listing it on their platform can transfer their cryptocurrency on the platform too.

Read Also: Dogecoin Price Prediction: Meme Crypto Gets Coinbase Boost Amid Crash Recovery

#DogeArmy to Make DOGE $1

Supporters of the meme coin are rallying behind the Tesla CEO's constant tweeting of the meme currency and the meme in general.

Musk has been very vocal about his support for DOGE in the past, even going as far as talking to the developers of Dogecoin to improve their systems, seeing it as a potentially promising venture. Musk has even asked fans on Twitter if Tesla should be accepting the meme token as a mode of payment. More than 4 million voted yes.

This time, supporters of DOGE are on Twitter, talking about taking DOGE to the moon again, aiming to make the cryptocurrency reach the $1 price mark. The #DogeArmy, as they call themselves, are banking on the Tesla CEO to rally them forward as they bring the meme cryptocurrency for its second trip to the moon.

"First they will laugh at you, then they will walk with you and then they will applaud you"

Let the world save this tweet of me for the future. Elon we love you.@elonmusk #Dogecoin #dogearmy pic.twitter.com/7aH1QHLjxl — Doge love (@dogerace) June 5, 2021

Related Article: Is Dogecoin a Good Investment? Elon Musk Continues Supporting Meme Cryptocurrency, But Experts Say It's Risky