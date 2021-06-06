Elon Musk Bitcoin Tweets Frustrate Hacktivist Group: Anonymous Warns Tesla CEO Over Constant 'Trolling'

Hacker group "Anonymous" sent a warning to billionaire Elon Musk. The hacktivist group expressed their frustration with Musk manipulating Bitcoin values through his "troll" tweets, showing the Tesla CEO's disregard for the "average working people." The contents of the threat, along with its interpretation, are as follows.

Elon Musk stands as one of the richest men in the world. He founded SpaceX, a company dedicated to creating rockets and spacecraft used in space exploration. He also became the chief executive officer and major funder of Tesla, the biggest manufacturer of electronic vehicles (EV).

A few days ago, Musk delivered a fatal blow on the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin with his "broken heart" tweet. As a result, the biggest cryptocurrency market suffered, losing nearly 4 percent of its value after Musk's tweet. Unfortunately, this sudden drop happensned in the middle of Bitcoin's path to recovery, resulting in a lot of investors getting angry.

Elon Musk Bitcoin Tweets Frustrate Hacktivist Group Anonymous

A Twitter post from @YourAnonCentral--allegedly the official profile for the Hacktivist Anonymous--revealed the group's message to Musk in a video format. The post challenged Musk to hide or respond to his involvement for both Bitcoin and Dogecoin cryptocurrencies.

Daily Mail transcribed the whole Anonymous threat message in their report. In summary, Anonymous claimed that Musk is using his influence to "troll" the cryptocurrency market. The accusation concluded that Musk is taking advantage of market "trend-making" to profit off the cryptocurrencies while most other investors could only continue to suffer losses.

Musk has two controversial "trolling" tweets responsible for the drop of the Bitcoin market. First is a hashtag Bitcoin with a broken heart emoji and a quote from Linkin Park's famous song "In the End." The second is a meme of a guy crying, saying, "I miss you" while watching the Bitcoin market crash.

Musk did not elaborate the meaning of his tweets, and unfortunately, the internet was left to create its own interpretation. Hours after these tweets went live, Bitcoin got a sudden drop in market value. Some investors found Musk's tweets mocking the cryptocurrency market trend, including the hacktivist group Anonymous.

Read Also: Ethereum Price Prediction: Expert Warns More Crypto Crash Before Big Surge

Hacktivist Group: Anonymous Warns Tesla CEO

Complex reported that Anonymous is an infamous hacking group with many achievements in the past. The hacktivist has hacked into governments, security firms, rap websites, and consumer electronic companies in their propaganda. Previous attacks associated with them involve: Gael Website Attack on the Irish political party, Tunisia and the Australian government, YouTube, and PayPal.

Their message to Elon Musk is cryptic and hostile. They call him a person "rooted in a superiority and savior complex than it is in actual concern for humanity." They said Musk "comments on your Twitter posts, it seems that the games you have played with the crypto markets have destroyed lives." Anonymous concluded their message to Elon with, "You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are legion. Expect us."

Related Article: Is Dogecoin a Good Investment? Elon Musk Continues Supporting Meme Cryptocurrency, But Experts Say It's Risky