2023 Kia Sportage Release Date, Interior, Specs: EV Crossover Design Bags 'Awesome' Early Impressions

Kia has introduced the astonishing "Opposites United" design for its new compact SUV, the 2023 Kia Sportage, which feature a somewhat edgy appearance with side surfacing and other superb details.

2023 Kia Sportage Design Impresses

The design change is welcome news for the budget SUV line, which looks way cooler than previous models. This shows how Kia is pulling out all the stops in its now serious foray into SUV design that can even make a good case against similar vehicles that are twice its price. It also highlights how the company has set a new standard for how a crossover would look, inside and out.

Kia's Global Design Center Head Karim Habib told The Drive why the company went all out in reimagining the Sportage. Reinventing the Sportage, Habin said, offered a tremendous opportunity for the company's design teams to build on the brand relaunch and the introduction of the EV6 to produce "modern and innovative SUV design." He said their initiative would reach a "different level in the SUV class."

Its front end encompasses that dramatic evolution of its tiger nose grille, Cnet reported. Diamond-shaped headlights appear beside the grille, with boomerang-shaped LED lighting accents. This crossover has an eye-catching chrome trip strip that creates a floating roof effect at the D-Pillar. The 2023 Kia Sportage also features chunky lower detailing and angular taillights linked by a black bar.

Its interiors look classier than its predecessor, having a digital instrument cluster and huge widescreen infotainment system placed on a piece of glass. This system is accompanied by air vents on the two sides. There is likewise an awesome-looking panel that shows the rotary gear selector, which is a small knob for the drive mode option and other selections.

The 2023 Sportage might have touch-sensitive climate controls, but it also has physical knobs to adjust the temperature.

Sportage Engine Specs

While Kia has not revealed mechanical details about the 2023 Kia Sportage, Car and Driver bared some features that are likely to come with its U.S. version. Its powertrain would resemble its sibling the Hyundai Tucson--a 2.5 liter engine with possible regular hybrid and plug-in-hybrid choices. It is expected that Kia will put a 2.5-liter four cylinder engine, with the option to upgrade.

However, Cnet predicts that the Sportage will have a turbocharged engine as an upgrade, particularly for the sporty GT model.

The interiors mirror other new Kia models, such as the Carnival and the Sorento, but the 2023 Sportage stands out with its impressive curved display that brings together the infotainment system and the digital gauge cluster.

An edgy X-Line trim level comes new with the 2023 Sportage. It offers a curved roof rack, matte black wheel arches, a different set of wheels, with distinct bumper designs and side skirts. This X-Line also offers available sage green upholstery, quilted seats, and a wood trim.

2023 Kia Sportage Release Date

Kia announced that the new 2023 Sportage is set to reach car dealers later this 2021. US-focused details, such as pricing and specific date availability will be announced in the coming months.

