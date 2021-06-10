'Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance' Trailer, Features and More: Wraith and Trolls DLC Hyped, Co-Op Play Possible!

With the release of "Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance" fast approaching, Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast further added to the fans' excitement by releasing a gameplay overview trailer.

This teaser would walked us through the game mechanics on "Dark Alliance" as well as an introduction to the characters available for co-op combat, Rock Papers Shotgun posted.

'Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance': Meet the Four Main Characters

The trailer toured everyone through the locations players would visit in Icewind Dale, showing that only the four gallant warriors can prevent the evil forces from acquiring the formidable Crystal Sword, Slash Gear said in a report. These four characters are: Drizzt, a mighty, dual-wielding dark elf; Catti-Brie, a deadshot archer; Wulfgar, a strong and brawny brute with an enormous hammer; and Bruenor, the dwarf tasked to protect the group with a shield and armor.

The trailer then showed the kind of combat to expect, emphasizing that each character has "over 50 moves and abilities to unlock." Part of it is witnessing these moves and abilities in actuality, and the combat indeed looked flashy. Players could shift on battlefields with ease, as they make those counterattacks, dodges or parries in their confrontations. It also shows abilities players can utilize as their ultimate gauges reach the maximum point.

There are a lot of enemies to battle, allowing players likewise to collect loot. While "Dungeon and Dragons: Dark Alliance" can be played solo, it is best to play it as a group. This trailer indeed makes the title appear impressive, despite criticism over its initial teasers.

'Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance' DLC Roadmap Presented

A roadmap for the game's downloadable content (DLC) was also announced, with the first offering, Wraiths, available in the summer, Game Rant reported. This new content will offer a new story mission, which includes three individual levels akin to "Dark Alliance's" three-act structure in other campaigns. While not much has been revealed about Wraiths, it will have players go head to head with wraiths who are seeking to overtake a forest.

Along with the DLC release, a couch co-op will be added to the PC and next-gen variants for the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. This cough co-op has been widely requested and it is apparent the game has been designed for it. Developers are also considering to make the couch co-op available on the PS4 and Xbox One.

By this fall, a second "Dark Alliance" DLC will focus on Trolls. Just like Wraiths, it will be a free update for "Dark Alliance" players and offer the same structure. On this DLC, however, players will need to battle trolls who have conquered Kelvin's Cairns. New challenge ratings will also be offered for players to complete, and these will increase the game's difficulty as players progress in the game.

"Dungeon and Dragons: Dark Alliance" will be available on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the PC on June 22.

