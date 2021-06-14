Xbox Series X Walmart, Best Buy Restock: Schedule for Major Stock Drops From June 14-20

New restock dates have been rumored for the new wave of Xbox Series X gaming consoles. Keep an eye on the schedule, where new stocks are expected to sell at retail price! Don't miss out on these next few days, where you can finally get a chance to buy Microsoft's flagship gaming console.

A month earlier, Gaming Intel reported that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock shortage is about to come to an end. This is because Microsoft predicts their stock shortage struggles would only last until June 2021. If the estimation proves true, then Xbox should have a few gaming consoles ready to ship out by next week.

The date lines up with one of the biggest gaming events of the year: E3 2021. During this event, Xbox revealedfive new Triple-A games coming out this year! Xbox Series X/S console demands are definitely going to skyrocket.

For that reason, you need to keep an eye out for the following restock dates. Gaming Intel reported an estimate of the exact delivery date for major retailers selling Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Xbox Series X Walmart, Best Buy Restocks and More

Antonline (June 15-17)

Antonline has a few available stocks for Xbox Series S. Earlier this week, it also has a few stocks for Xbox Series X. Note, however, that all listings for Xbox Series X/S come in bundles to stop scalpers from buying stocks out.

Best Buy (June 14-20)

Xbox X Best Buy restocks are usually schedules once a week. Based on their pattern of activity, the next batch of Xbox consoles might drop on June 17.

Gamestop (June 14-17)

Gamestop restocks are rumored to come out sometime this week, specifically on the 16th. The retailer last restocked in May and is due to make one soon. GameStop stocks are often sold quickly, though.

Read Also: Sony PlayStation E3 2021: Why Is Sony Skipping the Event? What Is State of Play?

Microsoft (June 15-17)

Microsoft, the main manufacturer for these next-generation gaming consoles, fortunately sells their merchandise at a retail price. However, stocks tend to always sell out. Visit the page between June 15-17 and refresh it constantly for a chance of catching the stocks the moment it goes available.

Target (June 14-20)

Target tends to do nationwide drops when all their shops have received their restocks. Reports say that the process might reach completion sometime this week. Target is a good choice when buying the high in-demand gaming console because the retailer limits the purchase to one console per customer.

Walmart (June 17)

It has been three weeks since the Xbox X Walmart restock happened, which makes them well overdue. A month prior, Walmart was one of the retailers who had consistent sales of the gaming console. Rumors indicate that the retailer might be moving out from online restocks. Therefore, try stopping by the nearest Walmart store from your house to check for available Xbox Series X/S gaming consoles.

Bookmark the pages and save the dates. This might be your best chance of buying the Xbox Series X gaming console!



Related Article: PS5 Restock Walmart, Best Buy: When and Where to Buy PlayStation 5 Console?