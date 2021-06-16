Google June 2021 Core Update: 5 Tips if Your Site Traffic Is Negatively Affected

Google rolled out its new June 2021 Core Updates, which brought the latest alterations to the search giant's algorithm.

Google June 2021 Core Update in Two Phases

Google releases updates to its algorithms regularly, and it happens usually six months apart, Search Engine Land posted. This update, however, was not complete when Google planned to release it in June. Because of this, the tech monolith divided the rollout into two phases, one for this month and the other, uncharacteristically, a July 2021 Core Update.

Google began its June update last June 2, and the company said it could affect site rankings or keep them as they are, but nothing is definite until the June and July updates have been consummated.

By June 12, the first half of the update has been completed. With that, site administrators and webmasters could notice the changes.

Google Search's public liaison Danny Sullivan said in a Sachs Marketing Group report that the company planned a single, larger update this month, but eventually decided to split the update into two parts.

Google has linked to previous company blog about core updates in 2019 so it could inform webmasters how to prepare for the update.

Read Also: Google Search 2021 Update to Put Emphasis on Site's Core Web Vitals-Here's How to Improve SEO [Guide]

This blog post stated, "There's nothing wrong with pages that may perform less well in a core update. They haven't violated our webmaster guidelines nor been subjected to manual or algorithmic action, as can happen to pages that do violate those guidelines. In fact, there's nothing in a core update that targets specific pages or sites."

This means changes in site rankings after a core update is not about penalizing sites, but rather a way for Google trying to enhance search results.

Google continuously updates its search algorithms, which utilizes hundreds of ranking factors. It makes alterations to its search algorithm several times a day, but schedules most of its larger, major changes into packs called the core updates.

How can content creators and webmasters prepare for this update and what enhancement they can do to achieve or retain high ranking if their sites are negatively affected? Here are five tips to remember:

Google June 2021 Core Update: 5 Tips if Your Site Is Negatively Affected

5. Improve Content Quality

These core updates are focused on content, specifically improving the ranking of websites based on quality and relevance. Google is particularly interested to provide high rankings to pages with insightful and interesting information--those offering unique and cite-worthy content.

4. Avoid Clickbait

These updates are also attempting to discourage clickbait. While the update does not penalize, a site's ranking might slip because the algorithm considers other sites more worthy of a higher rank or prominent search placing.

3. Authoritative Content Over Questionable Sources

In this update, Google may place authoritative content at a higher rank than questionable authors or sources. With that, it may now prioritize well-presented content over messy, cluttered layouts.

2. Serve Genuine Interests of Site Visitors

Above all, Google wants to instill in content creators and webmasters the importance of serving the genuine interests of site visitors, and not just guessing what content would rank high in search results.

The next update will follow in July and Google remains mum on the exact changes they are to implement, except that they are focusing on content quality.

1. High Rankings for Accurate, Relevant Websites

If your site rankings drop or change after the update, don't make any major changes yet since the ranking could change again with the next update in July. But it's better if site administrators, webmasters, and content creators should always remember what a core update would seek to realize: rewarding accurate and relevant websites with high search rankings.

Related Article: Google Top Searches in 2020: 'Hug,' 'Panic Attack' and More See Massive Spike