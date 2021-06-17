Jeff Bezos Canceled: Joke Petition Aims to Ban Amazon CEO From Re-Entering Earth

Petitions are lining up to deny Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos of re-entry to Earth's surface. Although the petition started as a joke, it currently ranks as "top signed on Change.org!" Bezos and Blue Origin are yet to make a response to this sudden development.

Nearly two weeks ago, Bezos revealed his plans to go to space. He and his brother would board the Blue Origin's New Shepard Spacecraft on July 20, along with a mystery auction winner who bought the last seat. More details on this flight, including where to watch its stream, is available in this article.

Joke Petition Aims to Ban Amazon CEO

The internet took the opportunity to create online petitions addressing Blue Origin, aiming to ban Bezos from returning to Earth.

Jose Ortiz started his petition one week ago. The petition said that "Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, an evil overlord hellbent on global domination." Pointing out that this could be the only way to get Bezos on leaving the world, the petition concludes: "This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover. Sign the petition. Share with your friends and family. The fate of humanity is in your hands."

The petition targets to get 15,000 signatures, already achieving 12250 supporters (and rising) as of time of writing.

A similar petition was proposed by Ric G, and this was addressed to The proletariat. The petition said that "Billionaire's should not exist...on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there." The online petition titled "Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth" is closing completion, achieving 9,884 of the 10,000 votes target as of time of writing.

While the petition descriptions resemble jokes and hate messages, it is clearly gaining support and momentum from a lot of people.

Jeff Bezos Re-Entering Earth

Unfortunately for both petitions, the New Shepard rocket was designed to land back on Earth safely.

TechTimes reported that New Shepard is a reusable suborbital spaceship built for gravity experiments. The ship is composed of a capsule designed for six people sitting atop a 60-foot rocket.

The rocket will launch the capsule to space, briefly breaking through the Earth's atmosphere. Then, both rocket and capsule will experience a parabolic launch pattern before returning immediately to Earth.

The people riding the space capsule, including Bezos, should theoretically experience 6-11 minutes of reduced gravity. Afterward, it re-enters Earth's gravity, deploys its parachutes, and lands gently back on the ground.

Blue Origin aims to create New Shepard as a launch vehicle open to the public for tourist attraction. It is also designed to quickly and safely take people to space. After Jeff Bezos completes his flight as the first passenger for New Shepard, the spacecraft might open up to public transportation very soon.



