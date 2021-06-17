Apple Watch Update Stuck on Verifying? 6 Steps to Follow to Fix the Issue

Updating your smart devices' softwares is always good practice. It keeps everything up to date, secure, and running the best it can be.

For Apple Watches, this allows the wearer to make the most out of the smartwatch. But sometimes, these smartwatches can get stuck, stalling during an update. This leaves the screen frozen on verifying.

A common problem with a fairly simple solution, Game Revolution said.

Apple Watch Stuck on Verifying: What to Do

Preparing your devices before the update is crucial. It makes sure everything runs smoothly throughout the whole updating process.

If your Apple Watch got stuck on verifying while updating, check the following things:

1. Make sure your Apple Watch is compatible with the latest watchOS and iOS. Upgrading to watchOS 7 requires an iPhone 6s or later which runs on iOS 14 or later, Apple said.

2. Make sure your iPhone is running on the latest version of the iOS.

3. Both your iPhone and Apple Watch should be connected to Wi-Fi.

4. Provide ample storage to install the watchOS update.

5. Your Apple Watch should be on at least a 50 percent charge.

6. Make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are next to each other and in range.

Usually, when the Apple Watch get stuck, the problem is with the iOS and watchOS incompatibility, Game Revolution added. Your Wi-Fi connection should be stable as well, so you don't end up with connectivity problems.

Now you can proceed with the update.

Apple Watch Update The Right Way

Usually, your iPhone will receive a notification to let you know that the latest version of the watchOS is available for you to install.

Once you've received that notification, prepare your iPhone and your Apple Watch as instructed above. The update should go smoothly once you've done the proper prep.

1. Have your Apple Watch on its charger throughout the whole update process.

2. On your iPhone, open the Watch app and select the My Watch tab.

3. General > Software Update. Download the update and provide the iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode if required.

4. Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch. The completed update could take several minutes to an hour.

You can also directly update your watch OS on your Apple Watch.

1. Connect your watch to Wi-Fi.

2. Open Settings on your watch.

3. General > Software Update. Tap Install if the update is available. The watch will walk you through the rest of the instructions.

Note: Do not take your Apple Watch from its charger while the update completes. Don't quit the Watch app and don't restart your Apple Watch or iPhone either. Your Apple Watch will restart on its own once the update completes.

If you've fallowed all of the steps right and still find that your Apple Watch gets stuck on verifying the update, Apple recommend starting again from the top. Make sure connectivity to the Wi-Fi and to each device is strong then reinstall the update.

If this does not work, contact Apple Support directly. Do not attempt to do any hardware or software repairs if you are not a professional as that may cause more harm than good to your devices.

