Bitcoin Wallet Scam: Don't Use Fake Ledger Nano X That Can Steal Your Cryptos

Scammers take their cryptocurrency stealing schemes to a whole new level. Fake packages, including a Ledger Nano X device and instruction manual, are being sent to unknowing customers.

Reddit user jjrand posted the disturbing news recently, saying he received a Ledger package despite not making any orders. He called out to Ledger company employees if they can confirm or deny the delivery. The post was later updated saying, "I am pretty sure it is scam. So beware guys, this is really some next level of scam attempt."

Bitcoin Wallet Scam

Scammers are taking extra steps to make this new strategy convincing. They are sending out Ledger packages to users' addresses, presumably stolen from the previous data breach.

The Ledger package appears authentic, wrapped inside a Ledger logo plastic bag and box. The whole package is also sealed, so it gives you an impression of being brand-new. Inside is a Ledger Nano X wallet, a set-up instruction manual, and a letter allegedly from CEO Pascal Gauthier.

The letter explained that the new Ledger Nano X is a replacement for the previous device that suffered from the data breach. Note, however, that this new device requires you to set up manually because "we (Ledger) have changed our device structure. We now guarantee that this kinda breach will never happen again. "

Bleeping Computer pointed out some indicators you could look out for on these Fake Ledger packages. First, the letter is filled with grammatical and spelling errors. The packaging is also shrink-wrapped, showing signs of being previously opened. Ledger Nano X also has different hardware composition compared to the scam device.

Don't Use Fake Ledger Nano X

This is, unfortunately, not the first scam strategy Ledger customers experienced. According to reports, others were bombarded with scams, newsletters, promotional and phishing emails.

During these difficult circumstances, you should be careful never to open up suspicious packages or links.

This new scheme, using the fake Ledger Nano X, will most likely install malicious malware or software that lets hackers control your device remotely. They will also find ways to steal your pre-existing coins and hijack your account whenever you mine for more. The same strategy could apply to suspicious emails. Do not click the hotlinks that could redirect you to another site.

In case you find yourself in this kind of situation, contact the Ledger Support page and immediately file a report. Remember that Ledger does its security updates automatically within its systems. Therefore, Ledger will never send you a hardware device with installation instructions.

TechRadar added that Ledger is aware of this type of scam. They are working around the clock to ensure customer data safety. They also assure you that they would never mail you anything without your consent.



