Is Your Stimulus Check Missing? Use New Online Tool to Recover Your Payment

A new tool is available to file for missing stimulus check payments. This online tool will help you recover and ensure the delivery of the stimulus money to your doorstep. You could also compute for the extra money you should be receiving, including Recovery Rebate Credits.

Unfortunately, there are still many American families who have not received their stimulus check payments--money that should have arrived by the first, second, and third stimulus waves! It might be over a year late, but the government has plans to deliver the money you are entitled to receive.

For reference, you should receive around $1,200 in the first stimulus wave, $600 for the second wave, and $1,400 for the third wave.

You should also look out for financial programs you might qualify to receive:

Any amount received from these financial aid programs would be delivered to your account or address as Recovery Rebate Credit money.

IRS Online Tool to Recover Your Stimulus Check Payment

IRS launched a new non-filer sign-up tool online where you could check on the details and payments listed above. This online tool will also help you manage eligibility and advance payments for other programs you might qualify for. Signing up for this new IRS tool is both quick and easy.

You need to provide personal information such as:

Full name

Date of birth

Email address

Mailing address

Bank account number, type, and routing number, if you have one

Valid Social Security numbers or other taxpayer IDs to identify you and your dependents

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number or IP PIN that you have received from the IRS earlier this 2021 if you have one

Note, however, that this tool is used to automatically create a simplified 2020 tax return (online form). After filing online, you won't be able to e-file your 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR tax returns. Duplicate file submissions could delay the IRS in processing your refund money.

The IRS warns users not to use this online tool if you have:

Filed or plan to file a 2020 Federal Income Tax Return

Your 2020 gross income exceeds $12,400 (or $24800 for married couples)

Married at the end of 2020 but does not want to include spouse information

You and your spouse can be claimed as dependents

Your main home is not in the United States

Stimulus Check Tool: How It Works

After submitting your information and creating the digital 2020 tax return, IRS automatically determines your eligibility status. The process could take somewhere between a few minutes to a few days. You would eventually receive an email notification updating your status and possibly listing the financial aid you are qualified to receive.

The new IRS online tool is highly recommended to be used for filing Recovery Rebate Credit and searching for missing stimulus check payments. However, it could also be used to monitor and receive the recently released Child Tax Credit.

You can start the sign-up process by entering this link.



