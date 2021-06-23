Dogecoin Price Crash Sparks Meme Flood From Angry, Hopeful Investors: Here Are the Best Reactions

With the current crash the cryptocurrency market is experiencing, Dogecoin investors couldn't help but express their thoughts through memes. After all, what better way to do it for the so-called "meme coin," right?

These last few months with Dogecoin has been a rollercoaster ride for investors. What started out as an internet joke easily spiked up to $10 billion market value in May. Unfortunately, the Dogecoin cryptocurrency took a crash in market value, currently priced at $0.22.

Needless to say, Investors are extremely frustrated. To release some of their tension, social media is flooded with #CryptoCrash and #BuyTheDip meme posts. Here are some of the best memes you can find!

Dogecoin Price Crash: Meme Flood From Angry, Hopeful Investors

Good ol' Mr. Bean is always relatable. Crypto investors are in for a long (long) wait for the market to recover.

#cryptocrash #dogecoin

Crypto investors waiting for the market to recover be like : pic.twitter.com/gi7H2FMV6C — Roni Patel (@yesiamronnie) June 22, 2021

CryptoAccasBoom also posts a funny image of the crypto fall in these last few months. It's pretty easy to see the difference in values!

Feeling the loss? Don't worry, Thanos, the Mad Titan himself, understands your pain.

Osama Siddiqui gets creative (and a little bored), waiting for the market recovery. Here is the Bitcoin candlestick pattern on chili edition.

Dogecoin is not missing out on the fun. Who knows, maybe the dog meme coin is getting ready to make its comeback.

The cryptocurrency market continues, and investors are forced to make a hard decision. Unfortunately, most crypto markets are feeling the dip.

Veteran investors, however, are getting used to these problems.

To everyone who is complaining about the #cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/2OTFKu5gwU — Jon (@jonfromIA) June 22, 2021

Debates are heating up for the meme coin's market potential.

Read Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Crash Worries Short-Term Investors, But Analysts Claim Crypto Winter Is Not Coming

Dogecoin Price Crash and Rise

Don't lose hope in the cryptocurrency market just yet. Veteran investors would tell you that after these sudden dips, market recovery is bound to happen.

Dogecoin, in particular, shows a lot of potential for future markets. While investors have been holding onto their coin, a surprising amount of support shows up for the meme cryptocurrency.

The self-proclaimed Dogefather, Elon Musk, continues showing support through some of his tweets. Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson recently indicated a willingness to invest in a Doge-Cardano partnership. Earlier this month, the billionaire Mark Cuban also talked in length about how Dogecoin has long-term potential for future markets.

Investing in cryptocurrency has its fair share of risks and success. Investing right could cash out quick money, but investing wrong could result in devastating losses. Just like any investment proposal, you put your money and leave its fate to the market trends.



Related Article: Bitcoin Price Prediction: Twitter Hints Major Move That Will Boost BTC Value