Xbox Series X vs. Series S: Hardware, Performance and Other Differences — Which Should You Buy?

Choosing between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S can be a difficult task. These are two of the fastest-selling Xbox consoles of all time, according to Pocket Lint, and both have their merits.

Here's a side-by-side comparison of both models to help you figure out which console is best for you.

Similarities of the Xbox Series X and Series S

Before we get into what sets the two apart, here are some shared features between the Xbox Series X and the Series S.

You have the same Xbox Velocity Architecture, Quick Resume, and DirectX Raytracing, Xbox said. Both have variable rate shading as well and offer spatial sound with Dolby TrueHD with Atmos and Windows Sonic. Furthermore, you get smart delivery and gaming at up to 120 frames per second.

You also get a custom AMD Zen 2-eight-core processor on both consoles, as well as get up to 8K High Dynamic Range for videos.

For ports and connectivity, you have 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, 802.11ac dual-band wireless, and 1Gbps Ethernet.

Both consoles work with Xbox One gaming accessories, making it easy to purchase different accessories and share. You can play thousands of games across four generations and have access to over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass.

Check out my Forza horizon 4 photography captured on Xbox series x pic.twitter.com/GJq7e5uaL3 — Mr. Monkey (@MonkeTroll) June 22, 2021

Xbox Series X vs. Xbox Series S: Differences

Now here's where we get more nitty-gritty. The Xbox Series X is a super powerful gaming machine with PC-like specifications, as Pocket Link described it. The Xbox Series S is the more affordable alternative, that's also got quite the power.

Design

The most obvious difference between the two is the color. The console and the controller for the Series X are black, while the Series S sport a sleek white finish. The Series X console weighs 9.8 pounds while the Series S is half that at 4.25 lbs.

Storage and Expandability

The Xbox Series X has 1 terabyte of internal storage, custom SSD. The Series S has 512GB of internal storage, also with custom SSD. You can purchase the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion card for both Series X and Series S. You can plug it into the back of the console and provide additional game storage ar the same performance. USB 3.1 for External HDD can also be bought separately.

It seems like Xbox is rolling out Xbox Series X server blades over at https://t.co/zJGI7IsdV6 for selected games.



I'm playing the Xbox Series X version of Rainbow Six: Siege on xCloud, proof in the pic below (120 FPS option).



The game feels great and much more responsive. pic.twitter.com/Nn19ooIcDx — Klobrille (@klobrille) June 22, 2021

Processing and Graphics

Even though both share the same processor, the Xbox Series X has a 3.8GHz CPU, 16GB GDDR6 RAM, and 12 TFLOPS GPU (52 CUs at 1.825GHz). The Series S has a more modest 3.6GHz CPU, 10GB GDDR6 RAM, 4 TFLOPS GPU (20 CUs at 1.565GHz).

Series X will be able to run games at 4K resolution natively while the Series S is effectively locked at a maximum of 1440p for gaming, Pocket Lint added.

As for an optical disc drive, the Series X has a Blu-ray Drive for up to 4K UHD while none is included for the Series S.

Games

With the Series X, you can play physical games discs as well as digital games. On the Series S, you'll exclusively get disc-free gaming.

But that won't stop you from being able to live stream and record clips in 4K resolution at 60fps on both consoles. Digital games, saves, and backups are safe in the cloud, no matter what happens to your Series X or Series S console physically.

Digital games travel with you and you can pre-install new digital games, and play them the moment they launch.

If you purchase the Xbox Game Pass, you get an instant library of over 100 games, online multiplayer, EA Play which is coming soon, and Day One releases.

Price

Currently, the Series X, with all its power, costs $499 while the Series S fetches for $299.

You can purchase the console on the Xbox All Access monthly payment plan which includes the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your console, Pocket Lint furthered.

FINALLY time for some Scarlet Nexus



Game looks great on Xbox Series X 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TcjZKZCBjT — Leo (@Enclaw_) June 25, 2021

What Should You Buy: Xbox Series X or Series S?

The Series S is an excellent machine for the money, and perfect for anyone who is just a casual gamer. It has all the necessary heavy-duty features and gives a budget-friendly alternative to the other bits and bob the Series X offers.

The Series X is the real next-gen powerhouse, as Pocket Lint called it, and with all that storage, it can and will fire on all cylinders when it gets the chance. It can take a serious gaming beating.

With all that being said, making a decision to purchase one or the either comes down to how well you'll be using your console to get the most out of it, as well as to enjoy everything it has to offer.

Related Article: PS5 Restock Sony Direct and Xbox Series X Sold Out! Here Are Tips to Get One from the Walmart Restock Event