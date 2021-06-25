Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Update on $2000 Petition, New Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

The Biden Administration struck a deal with a group of senators regarding a new Bipartisan Infrastructure bill for the improvement of American lives. Unfortunately, this bill does not include plans for the fourth stimulus check. Organizations and lawmakers are using a different strategy to push a new wave of stimulus payments.

White House reported on Thursday that President Joe Biden officially supports the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, a critical step for the Build Back Better plan. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework highlights the following goals:

Improve lifestyle and transportation options for millions of Americans

Repair and rebuild roads and bridges for improved safety of its users. This includes creating interstate highway systems

Create a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in highways and rural communities

Electrify schools and transit buses across the country

Eliminate lead service lines and pipes while improving waterways so they can deliver clean drinking water to up to 10 million American families

Improve connectivity and provide reliable high-speed internet service

Upgrade power infrastructure, resilient transmission lines, and expansion of renewable energy in the county

Create an "Infrastructure Financing Authority" to budget money into cleaning transportation and renewable energy

Prepare the infrastructures for impacts on climate change, cyber attacks, and extreme weather events.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework has an estimated $579 billion spendings in their projects. Unfortunately, none of these objectives refer to a fourth stimulus check approval.

New Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

AS news noted that many of the Senators, and the president, approved the infrastructure proposal because they would like to invest in their country's ability to fight climate change. The proposal got widespread public support except for the Republican Caucus. The party is skeptical in supporting a bill that could increase the corporate tax rate to cover the new spending.

Regardless, Biden said that he and the proposing Senators have officially "struck the deal." Plans of the implementation for the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill are currently being drawn.

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker

The White House and the Biden Administration continue to overlook any proposals regarding a fourth stimulus check. Even though they do not officially reject the proposal, pleas and petitions on the topic continue to be ignored.

Now that the situation has come to this, a recent report said that a fourth stimulus check is unlikely to be approved. It points out that America has successfully overcome the worse of the pandemic's effects and is well on its way to recovery. The budget for the stimulus check would instead be redirected to other projects like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

Some lawmakers and families, however, continue to push for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. Stephanie Bonin said that families are deeply struggling because of the pandemic, and many families have lost their only source of income. Her online petition has already gained over 2.4 million signature support and is close to completing its goal of 3 million signatures.



