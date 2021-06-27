Jay-Z Auctions Off 'Heir to the Throne' NFT Based on 1996 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut Album

Jay-Z's career-defining debut album "Reasonable Doubt" turned 25 on Friday, June 25, and what could better celebrate this milestone than having the billionaire rap artist treading the cryptocurrency path with the auction of a non-fungible token (NFT) of its album cover at Sotheby's.

Jay-Z 'Heir to the Throne' NFT 'Recontextualizes' Debut Album 'Reasonable Doubt'

The NFT, called "Heir to the Throne", is composed of an animated image of the original album cover artwork that was rendered in vibrant colors, multi-layered textures, and flat surfaced dimensions. Jay-Z commissioned digital artist Derrick Adams to create the NFT, which "recontextualizes" the album cover, HighNobiety posted.

Can’t knock the hustle. In celebration of JAY-Z’s pioneering and landmark debut album, ‘Reasonable Doubt’, Sotheby’s is offering an NFT of original digital art by critically admired American artist @derrickadamsny. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/YaXoBinl7E — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) June 25, 2021

A statement said the image was inspired by Jay-Z and Adams's encounters with "life in the urban streets." The animated image features glowing red embers and smoke emanating from Jay-Z's cigar taking the shape of the number 25.

Jay-Z NFT Validates Continuing Influence of 'Best Rap Album of All Time'

A Sotheby's representative, Cassandra Hatton, revealed in a Coindesk report that Jay-Z's NFT project had been in the works for weeks. She said Jay-Z's "pioneering brilliance" is marked by having the "iconic vision of acclaimed artist Derrick Adams in a bold new medium." The continued artistic influence of "Reasonable Doubt," she said is commemorated by the release of the "Heir to the Throne" NFT.

Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" is widely considered as the best rap album of all time.

Adams said Jay-Z had collected and supported his work "over the years", and this NFT collaboration, he added, is "particularly fulfilling,." Stereogum posted. He said the NFT project aimed at embracing the opportunity to "further the conversation of how artists...contribute for a more inclusive society."

Read Also: NFT Digital Art Trend: How Cryptocurrency Is Making Millionaires Out of Digital Artists

Adams added that his portraits would focus on capturing the "sensibility, optimism, and beauty of urban life," and working on Jay-Z's NFT, he said, "I've found tremendous kinship."

Jay-Z NFT Auction Proceeds to Benefit Rapper's Scholarship Foundation

The "Heir to the Throne: An NFT in Celebration of Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt 25th Anniversary" is available through a single-lot auction at Sotheby's, with online bidding starting at $1000, Coindesk said. A share of the proceeds will benefit the Shawn Carter Foundation, a nonprofit bearing the rapper's real name offering scholarships to low-income students, HighNobiety reported.

The digital artwork can be viewed in person at Sotheby's York Avenue Galleries, and virtually through the Sotheby's gallery in Voltaire Art District in Decentraland.

The exhibition began on Friday, June 25, and would last until July 2.

Sotheby's will accept Ethereum or Bitcoin as payment options, facilitated through Coinbase Commerce.

This NFT sale coincides with "Reasonable Doubt"-related lawsuits against the cover's photographer Jonathan Mannion over his alleged unauthorized use of the cover image, and Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash over attempts to sell an NFT of his album, HighNobiety further noted in its report.

These lawsuits seemed to be linked to Jay-Z's own push to earn from the "Reasonable Doubt" cover image in the NFT world.

Related Article: NFT Stocks, Value Crash: Digital Token Market Takes 90% Decrease After Massive Surge