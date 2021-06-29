Snapchat Keeps Crashing for iPhone, iOS Devices: Fix Bug by Downloading Version 11.34.1.35

If your Snapchat keeps closing, then don't worry, you're not the only one suffering from this problem.

Snapchat users are reporting app crash problems after installing its latest version update. Fortunately, the company has acknowledged the problem and is working on the fix.

The Snapchat crash problem is linked to the release of Version 11.34.0.35. In less than a day after this update release, many users experienced Snapchat crashing whenever its mobile application is opened. The Verge reported that the bug seems to affect the iOS version only. Some Android versions of the app are reportedly working fine.

Twitter user @stawberrywell posted a video of the error problem. After clicking open the Snapchat app, it immediately crashed and left a notification "Something went wrong. Please try again later!"

Snapchat Keeps Crashing for iPhone

Snapchat users feel frustrated with the bug, especially since the app crashing could make them lose their daily "steak" records. Snapchat users are demanding an immediate fix within the next 24 hours before they could lose all of their streaks entirely.

Fortunately, the Snapchat company acknowledged the issue. It tweeted through their official account, saying that "We're aware of an issue with the latest version of Snapchat available in the App Store. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!"

We're aware of an issue with the latest version of Snapchat available in the App Store. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) June 28, 2021

Hours afterward, Snapchat tweeted that "The issue has been resolved. If you're still having trouble, please manually update to version 11.34.1.35 in the App Store."

The issue has been resolved. If you're still having trouble, please manually update to version 11.34.1.35 in the App Store 👍 — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) June 28, 2021



Download Snapchat Update for Bug Fix

Before the fix was deployed, 9To5Mac recommended users to avoid installing the 11.34.0.35 version of the Snapchat App. You can turn off the "Auto-Update" system by heading to "Settings," "App Store," and "Automatic Downloads." Toggle off the "App Updates."

As mentioned, though, Snapchat reported fixing the app crashing problem in version 11.34.1.35. The Verge said that this updated version fixed the crashing issue for their iOS Snapchat app. If you want to continue using Snapchat, then you should immediately download this 11.34.1.35 Snapchat version instead.

If your phone does not automatically download the 11.34.1.35 update, you might have to manually download the new fix. You can do this by going to the "App Store." Select your Profile photo and pull down your screen to prompt refresh. If new updates appear, specifically 11.34.1.35, then you should download them immediately.

Mobile applications have their fair share of annoying system bugs. Manufacturers reach out to their community because their systems, like Snapchat, consistently need new updates to compete against ever-evolving online threats. This might not be the last Snapchat app crash problem that users get to encounter.

Fortunately, a fix was also provided within the day. Snapchat users can now salvage their account and personal streak records.

The following instructions above should automatically repair your Snapchat iOS app. If not, you might need to file an official complaint to the company's customer service.



