Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced: New AI Engine, 3GHz CPU and More Qualcomm Upgrades

Mobile phone chipmaker Qualcomm revealed onTuesday its most powerful System on a Chip (SoC), the Snapdragon 888 Plus, during the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Qualcomm's new upgraded premium mobile phone processor features increased clock speed, from 2.84 gigahertz on its Kryo 680 CPU to a breakneck 2.995GHz, which can be rounded off to 3GHz to spice up its promotions, Tech Radar reported.

Snapdragon 888 Plus AI Engine: Upgraded to 32 Trillion Operations Per Second

Likewise getting a big boost is Qualcomm's sixth generation artificial intelligence (AI) engine. Snapdragon 888 Plus flaunts the capability to perform 32 trillion operations per second (TOPS), which is a mega 20 percent improvement from the current Snapdragon 888 that is capable of 26 TOPS.

Aside from these powerful features, the Snapdragon 888 Plus is generally similar to the base Snapdragon 888 launched in December last year. This includes the Adreno 660 GPU and a Snapdragon X60 5G modem with a top download speed of 7.5 Gbps. It also has the FastConnect 6900 that enables current Wi-Fi standards for fastest downloads without depending on mobile data.

Qualcomm disclosed that new flagships that will be based on the Snapdragon 888 Plus will be announced in the third quarter of 2021, Gadgets 360 noted. Honor announced that its upcoming Magic 3 flagship lineup will carry the Snapdragon 888 Plus, while Motorola, Xiaomi, Asus and Vivo are said to be planning their respective flagship rollouts with the new Qualcomm SoC, The Verge added.

Read Also: Qualcomm to Release Cheaper Snapdragon 888 Chipset; Leica Technology Could Also be Featured! [RUMOR]

Snapdragon 888 Plus Specs: Enhanced Image Capture Support, Elite Gaming Features

The Snapdragon 888 Plus offers a Spectra 580 image signal processor (ISP) that allows triple concurrent capture with parallel processing of up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. Gadgets 360 further said that the SoC lets the handset capture three 4K high dynamic range (HDR) videos or three 28-megapixel photos at once, snap a 120 frames per second (fps) burst photo at 12 megapixels, and provide AI-based autofocus and auto-exposure. There is also a new low-light architecture for brighter photos even in poor lighting conditions.

Moreover, the SoC gives 10-bit color depth in the high efficiency image format (HEIF) for taking vivid colors.

Snapdragon 888 Plus also brings Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, such as Variable Rate Shading for speedier graphics performance and the Qualcomm Game Quick Touch for enhanced display responsiveness, Gadgets 360 stressed. The SoC further provides Quick Charge 5 support that would fully charge a phone in less than 15 minutes.

Among the connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and near-field communication (NFC). Snapdragon 888 Plus also supports global positioning systems (GPS), global navigation satellite systems (GLONASS), satellite-based navigation systems like BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, NavIC, and the Satellite-based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) in Europe.

It also supports HDR and HDR10+ standars with up to 4K display at 60Hz or QHD+ at 144Hz.

With what has been revealed so far about the Snapdragon 888 Plus, users now have a good reason to look forward to the chip and the devices that will carry it in the future.

Related Article: Samsung, Android Phones Exposed to Hackers Due to Qualcomm Chip Bugs: Updates, Fixes and More