SEO for Small Businesses: 5 Free Online Tools to Improve Your Site's Google Ranking

Search Engine Optimization or SEO is the buzzword every business should know, especially when conducting business online. It is what helps you get more customers and clients, and how your business can be found on the web.

The problem is, with the plethora of information on the internet, it can get difficult for your business to pop up on the first page of a Google search, and that is where SEOs kick in.

Importance of SEO and SEO Tools for Small Businesses

SEO is what helps your business and its contents reach more people on the web. It's a valuable marketing tactic that, when optimized, can generate more business.

According to Biz Journals, 46 percent of Google searches are looking for local information, and so if you are looking for customers in your area, SEO helps them find your business first. When your potential customers want to learn more about your local business, they do so by looking it up online--which is why it's important to show up on the terms they use.

Showing up on the first page is critical as well since 75 percent of users don't go beyond the first page of a Google search.

SEO tools can help you build your online presence. Moreover, with SEO best practices, you can reach potential customers, stay on your current customers' online radar, and stay on the first page of the Google search for your niche.

Read Also: How Data Management Can Help Your Business

5 Free SEO Tools For Beginners To Improve Google Search Ranking

5. Google Analytics and Google Search Console

These two tools by Google work hand in hand and are offered for free by the very search engine you are aiming to rank high at.

With Google Analytics, you get all valuable data regarding your website and other platforms consolidated in a detailed and high-quality fashion, Neil Patel explained. Site visitors, traffic, and other vital data regarding your online presence is critical to understand what works best for your business.

Google Search Console provides some of the same data as Analytics but presents it in a simpler and more straightforward way. You get to access the most important datasets: the link data, and you can stay up to date with toxic backlinks.

4. Mozbar

Mozbar helps you discover the right stuff needed to get your SEOs right. It can generate an instant report on the website you're visiting and shows you what makes their website SEO friendly.

3.Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest allows you to uncover related keywords to include in your content to reach more and rank higher. You are offered keyword ideas and the overview of that keyword. You can then filter and narrow down your search to create content that fits perfectly with your niche but still effectively reaches the right people.

2. SEOWorkers Analysis Tool

This tool allows you to plug in any website, even if it's not yours, to generate a report. The SEOWorkers Analysis Tool is great when doing competitor research, as well assessing your own website and how you can improve your visibility and SEO. Neil Patel also said the report is quick and detailed, saving you a lot of time.

1. SEObase

This SEO web service helps you easily track all the most important keywords, allowing you to manage and track all your web properties--like your website--and keep them growing.

SEObase also provides you with a list of ranking URLs for each keyword and a rough idea of the search volume history. This helps you assess how other websites successfully rank higher in the searches.

A paid version of the service is available but for small businesses starting out and are a bit strapped for cash, this service along with the other four tools in this list can help you navigate your way to SEO success all while staying on budget.

Related Article: 7 Tips for Promoting Your E-commerce Business on Instagram