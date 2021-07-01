Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Ryan Reynolds' Phone Company Offers 25-Year, 4GB Per Month Plan for $8.33!

Mint Mobile is making an insane offer of "25 years continuous premium wireless service" for the price of $100 a year. The plan offers 4GB of data per month, coverage over the nation's largest 5G network, and unlimited talk and text service. The offer is open until 11:59 PM PST on July 1.

Mint Mobile gladly presents "The Bobby Bonilla Plan" for wireless service this July 1. The offer features a one-time contract covering 25 years of mobile service paid once a year. The company creates this insane offer by taking inspiration from a former pro baseball player, Bobby Bonilla himself.



Happy Bobby Bonilla Day!

Every July 1, which started in 2011 and will last until 2035, Bobby Bonilla receives a $1,193,248.2 check from the New York Mets.

ESPN explainedthat the contract started in 2000 when Mets agree to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on Bonilla's remaining contract. However, instead of paying immediately, Mets offered to make annual payments for the next 25 years, starting July 2011. Bonilla agreed to this contract.

Since then, the former pro baseball player has been receiving the agreed amount of payment once a year. Up-to-date, it becomes part of the internet humor to celebrate July 1 as "Bobby Bonilla Day!"

Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile Offers 25-Year Plan

Now, in celebration of the occassion, Mint Mobile is offering "The Bobby Bonilla Plan" with the same context. For the price of $100 a year, Mint Mobile gives 25 years of service that includes:

Unlimited talk & text

Coverage on the nation's largest 5G network

Available for your own phone number

FREE international calls to Mexico and Canada

FREE Mobile Hotspot

WiFi Calling & Text

Data speeds reduce after 4GB, but data is unlimited

With our BYOP program, bring your own unlocked 4G LTE and VoLTE-friendly phone

If you plan to avail the service, Mint Mobile will ship you a 3-in-1 sim card kit to insert on your smartphone.

The offer is available for only one day: July 1, 2021, 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM PST.

Ryan Reynolds Introduces 4GB Per Month Plan for $8.33!

Ryan Reynolds is joining in the Mint Mobile celebration for the "Bobby Bonilla Day!" Android Police posted an image of the iconic anti-hero advertising the Mint Mobile sim card above his head. For what it's worth, the "Deadpool" actor is a part-owner of the telecommunications company.

For reference, the $100 bill a year is precisely $8.33 a month, making it one of the cheapest mobile service offers.

If you are interested, you need to sign the 25-year contract to get it. The contents of the agreement seem to apply the general terms and conditions regarding cancellations.

Twitter user Stetson Doggett pointed out that T-Mobile-based MVNOs like Mint Mobile are better than AT&T-based ones and could be throttled to a maximum of 75Mbps speed. This undoubtedly makes the offer a lot more tempting to consumers.

If you want to avail the service, head to Mint Mobile's official website now! Remember this is a one-day-only offer, and you might need to wait for another year if you miss it.

