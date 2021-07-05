China Spacewalk Complete! Chinese Astronauts Go Out of Tiangong Space Station [Where to Watch, Mission Details]

China has succeeded in its second spacewalk since the Shenzhou 7 in 2008! As of June 2021, China has sent three astronauts--Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo--to space to test new-generation spacesuits, install space station equipment, and present panoramic views of their adventure. Video coverage for the China spacewalk is available online.

China is making preparations to be completely independent from the International Space Station. Recently, they sent out three astronauts to continue the Tiangong Space Station upgrades. Two Chinese astronauts foray into space, with one of them quoting the view was "stunningly beautiful" outside their ship.

Chinese Astronauts Go Out of Tiangong Space Station

Astronaut Liu Boming was the first to leave the Tiangong Space Station on Sunday morning. Tang Hongbo joined him three hours later. Mission commander Nie Haisheng oversaw the mission by following their progress from inside the station and manning the station's 15-meter-long robotic arm.

South China Morning Post reported that together, they tested new-generation spacesuits, installed necessary equipment and upgrades to the space station, and other technical tasks required by the Chinese space agency.

The China spacewalk nearly took seven hours to complete. The astronauts are scheduled to perform another spacewalk in the next few days. These three astronauts will also continue to stay in the space station for their three-month mission.

China Spacewalk Complete

Specific details on the spacewalk include testing the new spacesuit named Feitian (translated in English as "flying"). These spacesuits are expected to last up to eight hours of performance. Astronauts and researchers are reportedly making technological improvements to upgrade its design and double the time it can be used.

The astronauts also adjust one of the panorama cameras installed outside the space station. Now, viewers can easily see the space station's hatch and a panoramic preview of Earth.

With the astronauts' progress, CNN reported that China fully plans to crew its independent space station by December 2022. Zhou Jianping, the chief designer for the country's manned space program, said that non-Chinese astronauts will be welcomed to visit their space station in the years to come. He said; "There are a number of countries that have expressed a desire to do that, and we will be open to that in future."

Read Also: NASA Hubble Telescope Malfunction Continues, But Discovers New Type of Supernova

Where to Watch China Spacewalk

Through their YouTube channel SCMP clips, the Chinese official news station posted the video highlights of China's second successful spacewalk. The video is three minutes long and accurately showcases the astronauts working hard in outer space. Unfortunately, no translations or subtitles have been provided for the video.



If you want to follow China's progress in space exploration, like and subscribe to their official YouTube channel. This Chinese news agency often goes through official lines first before going to the public, meaning SCMP would be the first to present details of any space exploration.

China is investing its resources in the success of research and space exploration. After obtaining achievements in both categories over these last few years, it is exciting to see what China plans to do next.

Related Article: China Mars Rover Zhurong Camera: Martian Surface Video, Audio Recorded [Where to Watch Online]