Co-Founder of Gracia & Mintz Attorneys At Law Shares Top Advice on Entrepreneurship and Mindset

Camara Mintz is a Maryland-based criminal defense and personal injury attorney, but he didn't start out that way. Before he was a defense and personal injury attorney, he worked as a prosecutor and law enforcement officer for many years. Until one day, a fire started in his belly...

He wanted to go out on his own, control his time and what he was working on. The best way to do it was to start a practice. So that's what he did. Now, he is co-owner of a Maryland-based firm called Gracia & Mintz Attorneys At Law, where he fights hard to get the best outcome for his clients.

Why did you start your own firm?

"One of the things that prompted me to start the firm with my partner was being able to control my time because I'm a father of two sons who are very active. They both play travel basketball, and when I was a prosecutor, I was working six days a week because I had so much on my plate. So I started a firm because I could control my time and increase my earning potential. Now, I don't need to ask for time off to go out of town with my wife and boys. For me, being in control of my time was the best benefit. But I'm also in control of what types of cases I take on."

"Another reason I started the firm was that I've been involved in many aspects of the system, and I wasn't comfortable being on the other side. I didn't want to send people to jail. Now, I'm able to take cases that I want to work on, and I feel like my work serves a better purpose."

What helped you be successful?

"I talked to several attorneys who were running their own practices. I talked to them before we even opened our firm. I asked a ton of questions and still ask questions and have mentors. I'm grateful to have people who are willing to share their experience and knowledge with me."

"Finding people already doing what you want to do is a great resource and idea. I learned you can't just focus on being a good attorney because many attorneys open firms and start their own business and fail. They don't fail because they aren't good attorneys. They fail because they're not good at running their business." "Law school trains us to think like a lawyer but gives us nothing in the way of teaching us how to run a business." "At the end of the day, I can't help my clients the way I want to if I can't successfully run my business."

