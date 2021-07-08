Online Death Calculator: How to Use Risk Evaluation Tool, What Is It For?

Doctors and researchers have worked together to create an online calculator that estimates a person's death date. The tool makes its predictions based on health status, daily activities and other similar factors. Creators for this online calculator hope it can help families and loved ones plan for their future.

It is impossible to cheat death, and it eventually comes to everybody. With that, FastCompany reported that a bunch of good doctors from Canada would like to help families and the elderly prepare for it. They created the Risk Evaluation for Support: Predictions for Elder-Life in the Community (RESPECT) calculator so people can predict the mortality rate based on scientific evidence.

The RESPECT calculator makes its death date prediction by comparing the status of a person to the daily habits of over 491,000 people accumulated in a six-year research period.

How to Use Online Death Calculator

RESPECT Calculator is an easy tool to use. It only takes 2-3 minutes time to complete the calculation!

However, the Respect Calculator is only for elders or frail older adults. It is especially helpful to senior adults who need extra support and care with their basic needs. The online calculator could also be used for caregivers and families to understand their patient's decline better.

To use this online death calculator, you need to answer a few questions relating to the current health status of the person you are checking. Information required would include the person's:

Age

Sex

Educational Attainment

Chronic Health Conditions or diseases

Activities of Daily Living (ADL)

List of Symptoms that could be associated with future illnesses.

These are only some of the information needed to be provided in the survey.

Computing and Predicting the Death Date

Of course, users get a prediction after answering out the survey form. You can see the Life Expectancy status, with the death rate associated with the specific month. A line graph would also indicate how many years the person you checked have left--be it you or an elderly in your family.

You could also compare results with other people. Fortunately, the person's profile stays anonymous.

A third tab on the result shows the "Risk of Death." It provides a percentage of the chances of surviving in three months, one year and five years.

Lastly, the results would show a "Frailty Level," measuring between low, moderate, high, and very high. If the indicator reaches high or very high, it is recommended to ask for professional help from doctors.

Why Should I use it?

The main purpose of this death calculator is to help you and your family make long-term plans. Aside from accurately predicting the date of death, you could also get an idea of the health status and risks of an elderly family member. Instead of staying unaware of the health status, it can help in planning out how to spend your remaining time with your loved ones.

The online death calculator is a free online tool. You can try it yourself by heading to this website.



