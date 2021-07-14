Dogecoin, Starlink Have a Kid? Baby Starlink Doge Launched in NASDAQ! [Price, Function, Road Map]

Baby Starlink Doge showed up on the NASDAQ giant screen at the heart of New York's Times Square! The crypto coin is slowly getting recognition and possibly market value together with its growing popularity.

The Baby Starlink Doge is a spinoff crypto from the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Despite its similarity in name, Baby Starlink Doge has a totally different value, purpose and final goal

Baby Starlink Doge Price, Function, and Road Map

Full details for the Baby Starlink Doge are available on their official website.

Baby Starlink Doge is your normal cryptocurrency with its own corresponding digital value. However, this coin offers a bunch of exciting tokenomic features like:

12% Transaction Tax

5% Back into the liquidity pool

3% Auto Dividend to Holders (Tokens)

3% Buy back

1% Marketing

Total volume of 1,000 Trillion

Each transaction is limited to a single maximum of 100 Trillion

Minimum holding time of 1 billion tokens and 30 minutes to participate in the dividend

Baby Starlink Doge is notable for its detailed roadmap. The crypto coin said it plans to support SpaceX representatives and ElonMusk with their Starlink program of high-speed internet access through global coverage via a constellation of satellites.

Also, to combat the risk of long-term space junk hazard of these space satellites, Baby Starlink Doge aims to be the new payment system for both Starlink and SpaceX. Their payment system promoted "new energy currency that reduce pollution to nature and protect space environment."

Read Also: Dogecoin Price, Investment Today: Elon Musk Issues Ethereum and Bitcoin Warning, Gives Boost to Meme Coin

How to Get Baby Starlink Doge

Baby Starlink Doge is available on the Binance Smart Blockchain. Interestedinvestorscan convert their money to this crypto with MetaMask Wallet or Pancake Swap. The crypto coin also reflects in CoinMarketCap, currently holding a value of $0.000000007048 at the time of writing. The Baby Starlink Doge ranks at $2916 on the website.

Disclaimer: We does not promote or encourage investing in cryptocurrencsy since it is a volatile market.

Baby Starlink Doge Launched in NASDAQ

On July 10, Baby Starlink Doge showed up on the big screens. Yahoo! Finance reported that the NASDAQ giant screen in New York's Time Square only displays the world's wealth and art, dubbed "The Crossroads of the World." As such, brands that appear on the screen are often recognized globally.

Baby Starlink Doge reached a landmark feat as it could be used for banking, financial technology, and services. It is also used to simplify payment methods, transactions, and any other data across the financial system.

Baby Starlink Doge could potentially oversee financial transfers relating to the property of land, personal data, medical records, educational records and intellectual property.

Overall, Baby Starlink Doge opened up its potential as a fully recognized and fundable digital token.

Note, however, that the crypto coin still has a long way to go in terms of value. The developer behind it is small and technically unheard of. As seen in its market trend, Baby Starlink Doge only spiked its value on July 13 at $0.0000000087. The market trend for this crypto coin is also seen downwards.



Related Article: Elon Musk Goes Full 'Harry Potter' to Promote Dogecoin Price: Will Doge Bounce Back?