Mark Cuban Net Worth 2021: How Rich Is The Dallas Mavericks Owner and Dogecoin Supporter?

Mark Cuban is a billionaire investor well known for being in "Shark Tank" and as the owner of the NBA team, Dallas Mavericks. He is also popular in the cryptocurrency community since he is a big proponent of crypto.

Now, just how huge is Mark Cuban's net worth and how did he get so rich?

Mark Cuban Net Worth 2021

Currently, Mark Cuban is worth $4.4 billion at the age of 62.

Cuban sold stamps door-to-door as a kid and when he was enrolled in Indiana University, he gave disco lessons to help pay for his tuition, Forbes said. He was inspired to begin his career as a businessman when he was fired from a software shop for closing a $15,000 sale instead of cleaning up the store.

The "Shark Tank" investor founded the video portal Broadcast.com with Todd Wagner, a fellow Indiana University alum, back in 1995. They later sold it to Yahoo in 1999. The deal was sealed at $5.7 billion.

#tbt bet you didn't know we were GQ 's men of the year back in the day pic.twitter.com/0TTnjaSiD0 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 19, 2014

Today, Cuban owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. He has holdings in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV, and multiple small startups.

He invests in mission-driven companies, according to Forbes, which includes Luminaid, a startup that aims to provide lighting to disaster areas, as well as Mahmee, a maternal healthcare tech company.

Mark Cuban Supporting Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency

Back in April, Cuban was on an episode of "The Deliphi Podcast" where he talked about his views on the future of cryptocurrency as well as his portfolio, per CNBC.

If you look at crypto assets whether eth, doge, btc,mkr etc and only see something intangible for people to trade, you haven't really looked. If you see smart contracts and programming languages and think of new ways to disrupt industries then I'm saying there's a chance — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 28, 2021

Cuban said he has held on the digital coins he bought in the "early days." He shared that his portfolio allocation is broken down to "60 percent Bitcoin, 30 percent Ethereum, and 10 percent the rest."

To Cuban, he considers Bitcoin as a better alternative to gold and it's going to continue to be one. That is his reasoning behind owning Bitcoin and why he never sold it.

His interest in Ethereum is mainly due to the smart contracts that run on the blockchain. He believes that it's the closest the cryptocurrency market has to a true currency. He wishes he has bought it sooner, saying he only started purchasing the second-largest crypto four years ago.

Cuban has also used crypto platforms like Rarible to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Daily Hodl reported. It seems that he is also invested in the block chain projects Polygon (a layer-2 Ethereum-scaling solution), and Injective Protocol (a decentralized Ethereum-based trading platform).

Other altcoins he has dabbled in include Dogelon, Doge Inu, ShushiSwap, Serum and Fantom.

In February, Cuban also bought a small amount of Dogecoin for his 11-year-old son, Jake. The purchase was meant to be fun and educational for his son while also helping Cuban learn more about the new space.

He said he buys some coins for fun, while some for experience. He does this because he simply wants to learn more about the cryptocurrency market and its evergrowing scene.

