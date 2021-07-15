Twitter Transparency Report: 964,000 Accounts Flagged for Abusive Content in 2020, Hateful Conduct Policy Updated

Twitter shares its progress moderating the social platform. The company is taking serious action against offensive tweets by improving its overall system code and expanding the hateful conduct policy. Twitter also introduces its new transparency center.

Twitter is a popular social media platform mainly used for its hashtag system. Twitter features the fastest information network because its systems automatically connect people who discuss the same topic. It helps many users find their own "crowd" or audience. Unfortunately, the same system is being used to create "hateful" social media content and spread rapidly to the internet.

The social media giant is notorious for having its "toxic community." Hate posts, fake news, and offending content are regularly passed around the social media platform. Twitter moderators, however, finally took an action against these offensive characters with these recent updates.

964,000 Twitter Accounts Flagged for Abusive Content in 2020

According to Engadget, Twitter flagged 964,459 user accounts for abusive behavior. It also took down 1,126,990 accounts for hateful comments. This made a total of over 142 percent increased response rate from the moderators

Twitter listed out that their hateful conduct policy expanded to block out tweets that:

Incite fear and/ fearful stereotypes

Prohibit language that dehumanizes others based on race, ethnicity, or national origin

Pertain to abuse and harassment

Pertain to child sexual exploitation

Pertain to non-consensual nudity

Pertain to Terrorism and Violent Extremism

Pertain to Civic Integrity

Promote Suicide and Self-Harm

Twitter System Improvements

Twitter said that many of its banning implementations are carried out by "better technology." The company used automated moderation tools that help monitor 65 percent of abusive tweets and behavior happening on the social media platform.

Not everyone is impressed with the new system. YouTuber Upper Echelon said that the Twitter detection system is "absolutely pathetic," perma-banning wrong individuals for unjustified reasons. In particular, he noted three individuals got their accounts suspended for quoting "all men must die," a famous movie line from the popular series "Game of Thrones."



While system improvements are seen in Twitter, it is debatable if these changes are helpful or harmful to Twitter users.

Twitter Shuts Down Fleets

One more highlight to Twitter changes is the removal of the feature Fleets.

Twitter introduced in 2020 a feature of ephemeral tweets that expire after 24 hours. This arguably has similarities with Facebook "Stories."

According to The Verge, Twitter removed the feature because it failed to get more people on its platform. The social media platform struggled to get new users on their site, especially compared to others like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Fleets being taken down from Twitter comes as a surprise to most users. The feature lasted for eight months on the platform. Although it reportedly failed its purpose, some users have enjoyed using fleets in their profiles.

Twitter is bringing a lot of changes to its platform. Users are at a wait-and-see on how these changes can improve the Twitter experience

