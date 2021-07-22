Clubhouse App for Android, iPhone: Where to Download, How to Join Without an Invite

The popular exclusive-only Clubhouse app is now opening to the general public! That means you can now join the chatrooms and communicate in the audio-only platform without an invite.

Clubhouse is a social media platform that grew notoriously popular in the last couple of months. It has many different appeals, but people grew curious about this app mainly because of its exclusivity.

The app was once an iOS-only feature. To join the community, you need to be invited in by a pre-existing Clubhouse member or wait for your approval in the Clubhouse infamous "waitlist" system. Users could wait up to three months before getting their approval to join the app.

Curiosity and interest piled up for the app. Clubhouse highlighted its progress, having grown from eight people to 58, then 50,0000 daily rooms to half a million. Half a year after its release, it got more than 10 million people in its community.

However, the numbers might soon change. Clubhouse made many major improvements in its system, most notable is the removal of the invites!

How to Join the Clubhouse App Without an Invite

Founders for the Clubhouse app, Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, announced the changes in a blog post last Tuesday. They said that after 12 months of running the app, "Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter."

Davison and Seth emphasized that they want Clubhouse open to the Internet. They added that Clubhouse users who already have pre-existing clubs could now share its link to interested friends, classmates, family members, and coworkers. The new Clubhouse system promotes that "everyone in the world should have access to meaningful conversations."

With the invite system removal, interested people could now download the app, create their account, and automatically get approved to join the Clubhouse system.

Where to Download Clubhouse App for Android and iPhone

Clubhouse also got a new logo and website to celebrate the change.

The Clubhouse website has a front-page description "The Social Audio App: Bounce around the hallways of the Internet and meet incredible people." Both in iOS and Android format of the app could be downloaded here for Android and here for iOS.

Clubhouse also announced that it scheduled new and big updates for iOS and Android every one to two weeks.

How to Get Started on Clubhouse

For Android users who would be seeing Clubhouse for the first time, Cnet posted a quick app walkthrough.



The video described Clubhouse as an application that combines podcasts, and convention panels got combined. Clubhouse is also designed for speakers and listeners alike.

Clubhouse has a very familiar interface. It helps users follow friends and iconic figures (similar to Twitter), schedules rooms and 'clubs' (similar to Google Hangouts), and opens a newsfeed of real-time events (similar to Facebook.)

People who are interested, and who might have waited months for this development, could now download Clubhouse and try the experience for themselves.

