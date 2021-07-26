Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Teased at $600 Range: Available Colors and Release Date

New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks are piling up on the internet. After its success with Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung plans to repeat the experience by creating a sequel unit to its flagship model, the Galaxy S21.

Full details for the new smartphone, including its specs and price, are available below.

Fan Edition (FE) smartphones are what Samsung advertises as "a tribute to its Galaxy fans," according to Cnet. These smartphones are popular with its affordable price comparable to the budget-friendly Galaxy A series. However, Samsung Galaxy FE certainly has better specs and features befitting the Samsung premium S series namesake.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a rumored smartphone expected to come out sometime this year. Details for the device, like its specs and availability, are gathered through information tidbits and online leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs and Features

MyFixGuide reported recently that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was listed on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Certification for approved devices. The smartphone was also found with TENAA Certification, meaning that Samsung submitted its official design for the smartphone on the Chinese website.

Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly be powered by a 2.8GHz Chipset rumored to be Snapdragon 888. It has 8GB RAM and 126 GB or 256 GB ROM.

Other specs for the incoming device might include a 6.4-inch display with 16M Color Depth and Full HD+ resolution up to 2340 by 1080p. Its overall dimensions are expected to be 155.7 by 745.9 by 9 mm. The smartphone might also support 5G connectivity for better internet access. It is also reported to have a 4,370 mAh battery capacity and a Dual Sim card slot.

Note that this smartphone is said to be taller than the 6.2 Galaxy S21; however, it will also be smaller than S20 FE.

The Galaxy S21 FE is also rumored to feature a 32-megapixel main lens, 12-megapixel, and an 8-megapixel camera system. It will also have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone's overall design is reportedly similar to the Galaxy S21 appearance. However, YouTuber TechTalkTV highlighted that the Galaxy S21 FE could have a smaller camera housing than S21, which comparably "goes all the way to the sides."



Cnet estimated that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price might stand at $699. This makes the smartphone relatively cheaper than Galaxy S20 at $999. This price lineup is hypothesized to put Galaxy S21 FE at the same price line as Galaxy S20 FE but still significantly cheaper than Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks

Twitter use Evan Blass posted images of the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. His post also pointed out that the smartphone would come in four different colors: black, green, lavender, and white.

The Galaxy S21 might be unveiled in the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event on August 11, together with Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. If not, Galaxy S21 FE might follow the S20 FE launch date, which happened in late September.

