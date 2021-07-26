AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Restock Tracker: Complete Availability in Best Buy, Amazon, and Other Retailers

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X restocks are happening right now! Both chips are available in the market, priced lower than they usually are in the last couple of months. While the market demand for both chips remains relatively high, now might be your best chance of buying these chips at retail price.

The global chip shortage brought a lot of competition to the market these last couple of months. Demand was extremely high while supplies were consistently low. Resellers sold chips at over 200 percent of its retail value. Finding a worthwhile purchase felt like a miracle.

However, a change has happened in the market. After China banned cryptocurrency activities in its country, competition for computer GPUs and CPUs has greatly reduced. Major retailers across the U.S. and U.K. still have some stocks available for purchase.

AMD Ryzen 5900X and 5950X are both amazing CPUs in the Ryzen 5000 series, which is why interested buyers should keep track of its availability. At the time of writing, stocks are still available for some retailers. However, these chips might also sell out at any moment.

TechRadar noted that AMD Ryzen 9 5950X costs $799, while AMD Ryzen 9 5900X costs $549.

Bookmark the quick links provided below to check the current availability.

Retailer Shops in the US

Retailer Shops in the UK

U.K. retailers have significantly more stocks than their U.S. counterparts. However, both markets have high demands. Stock availability might change in these next few hours.

No official resupply schedule was provided for these retailers, so the AMD Ryzen 5900X and 5950X are both available only while supplies last.



