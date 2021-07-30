Afraid of Malware in Your Samsung Galaxy? 5 Best Android Antivirus Apps You Can Download Now

The internet was recently flooded with malware attacks, so now might be the best time to download Antivirus Apps. Here are some of the best Android antivirus apps to choose from, including free service to premium quality choices.

Several attacks have been launched to infiltrate smartphone devices. The most common tactic is to infect your mobile device with malware and corrupt your apps. In some cases, hackers can access your personal information and steal your data!

There are many available Android antivirus apps in the PlayStore, and some are better than others. Choose the best antivirus app that matches your needs by checking on their strengths and weakness. Tom's Guide highlighted five of the best choices currently available.

Samsung Galaxy: Best Android Antivirus Apps

5. Bitdefender Mobile Security

Priced at $15 per year with no free version service. Displays no Ads. Includes app lock and anti-theft features.

Bitdefender ranks first in most users' reviews since it featured nearly flawless malware protection. This app includes Android wear integration, VPN service, and malicious website blocker. Lastly, it has data-breach notifications in case you're being hacked.

The only disadvantage with Bitdefender is the expense worth $15 per year.

4. Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus

Priced at $20 per year with free version service. Displays no ads. Includes app lock features.

Kaspersky is a good antivirus that offers a range of protection services, including features like call filtering and web blockers for phishing websites. Paid users get automatic scans on their apps, compared to free users who have to scan each app manually.

Unfortunately, the disadvantage with Kaspersky is its lack of Wi-Fi network security scanner and privacy tools that other antivirus apps have. The price is also $5 more expensive than Bitdefender.

3. Norton Mobile Security

Priced at $30 per year with no free version service. Displays no ads.

Norton's biggest advantage is its unique feature called App Advisor. This checks on the smartphone app data usage and monitors any unusual behavior. It also checks on Google PlayStor security and privacy risks whenever you install new apps.

Disadvantages of Norton is emphasized on its premium price. Note also that in 2019, Norton removed its anti-theft functions from its service.

2. McAfee Mobile Security

Priced at $30 or $80 per year with free version service. Displays ads on free version. Includes app lock features and anti-theft features.

Most notable is McAfee's unique feature called "Guest." This ensures that strangers using your phone will not access your personal files. Security performance for this app is decent but not fantastic.

The disadvantage with McAfee is its pricey service. "Standard" premium tier at $30 per year offers the same features as Bitdefender and Kaspersky. "Plus" premium tier offers unlimited VPN access and extra security services for another phone or tablet.

1. Avast Mobile Security

Priced at $24 or $40 per year with free version service. Displays ads on free version. Includes app lock features and anti-theft features.

Avast is popular for its reliability, but not specifically on its performance. Avast has many features to offer, including a privacy adviser, system optimizer and customizable blacklist.

Unfortunately, the app's anti-theft and call-blocking features have been removed. It is also extremely expensive.



