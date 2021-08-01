NASA Hubble Images: How to Join Deep Field Week and Spot Iconic Galactic Photos

The Hubble Space Telescope Deep Field Week is happening, and NASA will take everyone online into a deep dive of Hubble's incredible observations over the years. Find out how to join this week-long event.

NASA Hubble Telescope's Deep Field Week

Deep Field Week will start on August 2 and end on August 6. It's a completely online event, with NASA hosting it on multiple social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using the handle @NASAHubble.

This week-long social media event is dedicated to Hubble's Deep Field images it has taken over the years.

According to NASA, deep fields are long-exposure images that "represent core samples of our universe." These images can capture back to billions of light-years, allowing scientists to observe the early universe and study how the galaxies evolve through time.

Hubble is able to take these long-exposure images by focusing on a dark and "relatively empty" part of the sky. These exposures can go on for several days and gather light from distant galaxies. These images of faint galaxies give "fossil" clues as to how the universe looked in the past, ESA Hubble said.

These observations and images have revealed the most distant galaxies ever observed. And because of the time it has taken for these earlier galaxies' light to reach our side of the universe, scientists are able to see some of these galaxies as they were just half a billion years after the Big Bang.

Deep field images are important in the understanding of the formation and evolution of galaxies as it fundamentally shapes our perception of the universe. The Hubble Space Telescope and its deep field images will continue to play a large role in further deep space exploration.

How to Join Deep Field Week

NASA is involving everyone online, offering anyone and everyone the chance to participate in Deep Field Week. NASA first advised everyone to follow @NASAHubble on their three social media platforms and to check in each day using #DeepFieldWeek. On Twitter, followers can also turn on NASA Hubble's notifications to be alerted of their tweets by push notifications.

The official @NASAHubble Instagram page will also be hosting interactive trivia games to test people's knowledge of Hubble's Deep Field images. People can also download the Deep Field images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope for free on their Flickr page.

Of course, the week-long event would be merrier with more people involved and so NASA wants people to share the excitement by posting about the event and Hubble's amazing deep field observations with the hashtag #DeepFieldWeek, tagging @NASA Hubble.

People can learn more about the Hubble Space Telescope on the official webpage. There, NASA covers the different Deep Field observations such as the deep field south, the ultra deep field, the ultra deep field-infrared, the eXtreme deep field, and the frontier field campaign.

