'Binamon,' CryptoKitties and More: 5 Underrated NFT Games to Play Aside From Axie Infinity

NFT games have been causing a wave in the cryptocurrency scene recently.

Axie Infinity shocked the market with its success after players really dove into the world of "play-to-earn" gaming. Now, more and more NFT games are getting some attention.

What Are NFT Games?

Non-fungible tokens operate similar to how traditional trading cards work and the whole point of NFTs is really the ownership of the digital asset. These could be Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet, the code for the World Wide Web, or a "Space Jam: A New Legacy" character "sports card."

With NFT games operating on a blockchain, they have tokenized-in game assets that allow players to collect them as NFTs, Block Social explained. While some games reward their players in cryptocurrency, the collected NFTs can be sold for a potential profit.

Since these games operate on blockchain technology which provides decentralization, it gives control back to gamers, something traditional gaming companies do not offer to their players. Gamers who hold the native token of the gaming platform, like Ether for the Ethereum blockchain games, get voting rights.

With the popularity and allure of NFT games, this could start a new wave of gaming.

Read Also: Ethereum Price Prediction 2021: Analysts Forecasts $4600 Surge in ETH Value

5 Underrated NFT Games That Help You Make Money While Playing

Axie Infinity is the most popular NFT game known in the market. Its value has increased 20 times over the last month, and it is now looking at a billion dollars in value, according to Yahoo! Finance. Skeptics initially thought the "play-to-earn" system would not gain momentum but now over a month later, it is causing a boom across the cryptocurrency industry. Here are five other underrated NFT games that allow their players to earn cryptocurrency.

Congratulations to ARK for discovering the second of our Slumber Party Kitties! 😻



Introducing Harriet:

- 2500 cap

- Recipe: Flamingo, Kurilian, Cheeky

- Shiny-enabledhttps://t.co/gnpMNZjEmS — CryptoKitties (@CryptoKitties) July 3, 2021

5. CryptoKitties

CryptoKitties is one of the earlier blockchain games to enter the market back in 2017. Players collect and breed virtual kittens that "live" on the Ethereum blockchain, Block Social said.

You can purchase a Kitty on the marketplace or by breeding two Kitties together. Breeding allows players to unlock rare attributes making every Kitty is unique. The Kitties can then be sold on the platform's marketplace or on leading NFT marketplaces.

Players also earn rewards by creating a collection of cats. Aside from breeding and collecting, players can take their Kitties to KittyVerse and participate in catfights and solve puzzles with other players.

Someone bought an Arius, Augur Paroxysm for $4,407 USD yesterday! 👀 pic.twitter.com/C79geMHnn0 — Gods Unchained (@GodsUnchained) August 1, 2021

4. Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained works on the Ethereum blockchain, a game led by former "Magic: The Gathering Arena" Game Director Chris Clay. Players collect digital cards and use them to compete against other players.

To win, players need to be strategic by building a deck with a diverse range of tactics, Block Social explained. To earn Flux, win games in Ranked. Flux can be used to create high-quality cards and these can be traded on the platform's marketplace for crypto.

3. Evolution Land

The virtual simulation NFT game has 26 continents, with the basic elements being fire, land, gold, water, wood and silicon. Players can play with or against each other doing activities like constructions, mining, scientific research, and PvP.

Atlantis is Ethereum-based whereas the continent of Byzantine is Tron-based. Players collect and breed Apostles who have various talents based on the genes they have. Some Apostles are rarer than others and talents are increased through education.

In-game assets like land and the Apostles themselves can be traded in the marketplace and players who hold the game's token KTON have voting rights.

Players also get a 70 percent share of the revenue from the game.

Huge thank you to @SorareHQ for my personal Sorare player card! @MLSPA pic.twitter.com/YjYQyNYlxz — Brad Stuver (@brad_stuver) August 3, 2021

2. Sorare

This NFT game is perfect for players who enjoy fantasy football. Players can earn prizes for beating other managers.

Building and managing their own team means gathering up digital playing card NFTs of real-life football atheletes for a particular season. These digital cards have different levels of scarcity, unique, super rare, and rare.

Full ownership is awarded to the card collector and can be sold to other players.

#PR

Binamon's Z1 Planet: Joining Blockchain Technology With Ecology Awareness@binamonok https://t.co/urHuoFADSr — CoinGape Media (@CoinGapeMedia) August 2, 2021

1. Binamon

Binamon is newer to the NFT gaming market. It marries Magic and Pokemon where players collect Digital Monsters that can be traded for large sums of money. According to Yahoo! Finance, the most expensive Binamon in Binance's marketplace is valued at $7 million.

The Digital Monsters live in Binance's blockchain. Players can train, play, and battle with their Digital Monsters to rank higher and potentially raise the value of the Digital Monster.

NFT Gaming can be a fun hobby to have that generates passive income. It is worth noting that NFT gaming is a relatively young market and as with anything involving cryptocurrency, it can become a volatile environment. Know how to mitigate your risks.

Related Article: Dogecoin Price Prediction: Crypto Industry in Danger, Shark Tank Investor Calls Doge a Gamble